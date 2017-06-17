Nuttzo Showcases Paleo-approved Chocolate Power Fuel At Summer Fancy Food

Original Multi-Nut Butter Brand Introducing Chocolatey-Spin on Best-Selling Flavor

-- NuttZo, the mom-made brand delivering the original multi-nut and seed butter, will showcase its full line of nut and seed butters, including its newest offering, Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel at the 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show, booth number 4416. Launching earlier this month, the Summer Fancy Food Show will be Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel's trade show debut. Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel is available in Whole Foods nationwide. Like all NuttZo products, portions of proceeds are donated to Project Left Behind, NuttZo's sister nonprofit benefitting orphaned and neglected children worldwide.The new NuttZo Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel delivers a chocolatey take on NuttZo's most popular flavor, Power Fuel, using Rainforest Alliance Fair-Trade certified and paleo-approved chocolate from Eating Evolved mixed with NuttZo's original blend of 100 percent USDA organic and non-GMO cashews, almonds, Brazil nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, hazelnuts and pumpkin seeds. Like all NuttZo butters, Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel offers an ideal source of protein (6 grams per serving), fiber, (3 grams per serving) omega-3s, and amino acids. While other nut butter brands use up to 21 grams of sugar per serving, NuttZo Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel has only 2 grams of sugar per serving, sourced from paleo-approved coconuts. Chocolate Power Fuel is free of palm oil, gluten, soy, dairy and GMOs, making it vegan, vegetarian and paleo-friendly. Always focused on the future, the NuttZo team will also offer Summer Fancy attendees an exclusive first-look at their next new refrigerated product, Bold BiteZ grass-fed, collagen-infused bars."There is nothing else like Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel! It offers a low-sugar, high-protein option ideal for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth while maintaining a healthy diet. It's the perfect way to upgrade your traditional chocolate nut butter spread," said Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, Founder and CEO of NuttZo. "We can't wait for all attendees of Summer Fancy Foods to get an exclusive taste at our new butter and bars, just in time for summer!"The Summer Fancy Food Show will be held from June 25-27, 2017 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center located at 655 West 34th Street, New York, New York. For more information on the Summer Fancy Food Show, please visit www.specialtyfood.com. For more information on NuttZo, please visit www.nuttzo.com.###About NuttZoNuttZo is a multi-nut and seed butter snack brand created by momprenuer Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, who began making organic nut butters in her blender for her vitamin-deficient adopted son. Delivering a unique blend of seven nuts and seeds in five jarred flavors, three varieties of 2Go packets and two refrigerated bars, NuttZo provides a complete source of Omega-3s, Amino Acids, proteins and healthy fats. Each nut and seed is sourced from farmers around the world to ensure an unparalleled standard of quality. NuttZo is certified WBENC & a B-Corp, donating portions of each sale to its sister nonprofit Project Left Behind, which benefits neglected and orphaned children around the world. Each NuttZo product is all-natural,GMO-project verified, gluten-free, palm oil-free, soy-free, refined-sugar free and BPA-free. For more information on NuttZo and to find products near you, please visit www.NuttZo.com