VIP Tennis & Coach Anthony Taverna Believe In A Winning Philosophy

 
JUPITER, Fla. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you believe that you are ready to take your tennis game to the next level? Are you just looking to start things up for the first time? Regardless of your skill level, coach Anthony Taverna of VIP Tennis is ready to work with you. He knows that athletes of any age and experience can improve their game with the right philosophy. And, that is why VIP Tennis embraces their winning philosophy of building the best foundation possible for all aspects of the sport.

There isn't just one thing that leads to a better tennis player. You need to work on physical, mental and mechanical fundamentals, if you really want to see a difference. Once the foundation is set, you can start building and mastering more advanced techniques including mental precision, emotional control, top-level stroke production and more.

Anthony Taverna of VIP Tennis is a USPTA Elite level certified instructor with over 25 years of experience. He is also a USRSA Master Racquet Technician, allowing him to provide expert opinions on your racquet selection. Be sure to reach out to VIP Tennis, today, to set up your lesson, hitting session or racquet analysis/service.

For more information visit http://www.viptennis.us or call (561) 847-6954.
Source:VIP Tennis
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com
Tags:Jupiter tennis lessons, Jupiter tennis training, Anthony Taverna
Industry:Sports
Location:Jupiter - Florida - United States
