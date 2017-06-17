News By Tag
VIP Tennis & Coach Anthony Taverna Believe In A Winning Philosophy
There isn't just one thing that leads to a better tennis player. You need to work on physical, mental and mechanical fundamentals, if you really want to see a difference. Once the foundation is set, you can start building and mastering more advanced techniques including mental precision, emotional control, top-level stroke production and more.
Anthony Taverna of VIP Tennis is a USPTA Elite level certified instructor with over 25 years of experience. He is also a USRSA Master Racquet Technician, allowing him to provide expert opinions on your racquet selection. Be sure to reach out to VIP Tennis, today, to set up your lesson, hitting session or racquet analysis/service.
For more information visit http://www.viptennis.us or call (561) 847-6954.
