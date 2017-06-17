News By Tag
CrazyCoolStore.com Launches Online Store
Company Touts Free Shipping & Support of Non-Profit Organizations
Founder and CEO Garrett Nelson said, "We pride ourselves on delivering unique and high-quality products to consumers at a great price. Additionally, shipping is always free and we donate a portion of every sale to a non-profit organization."
In addition to its website, the company has a presence on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Amazon. The online store accepts all major credit cards and Paypal. CrazyCoolStore.com is a Virginia-registered limited liability company (LLC).
The company's website is http://crazycoolstore.com
