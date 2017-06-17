 
Industry News





CrazyCoolStore.com Launches Online Store

Company Touts Free Shipping & Support of Non-Profit Organizations
 
 
CrazyCoolStore
CrazyCoolStore
RICHMOND, Va. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, CrazyCoolStore.com announced the launch of its online store. Touting itself as The Store With The Coolest Stuff, its handpicked products are curated directly from manufacturers and wholesalers and sold at a discount to retail prices. The store's diverse product selection includes hangout bags, solar power chargers, fishing rods, wireless bluetooth speakers, fidget spinners and more.

Founder and CEO Garrett Nelson said, "We pride ourselves on delivering unique and high-quality products to consumers at a great price. Additionally, shipping is always free and we donate a portion of every sale to a non-profit organization." The company says it will donate 5% of all profits through the end of July to The American Cancer Society and will select a different non-profit oragnization every month as the recipient of its donations. Nelson continued, "Our goal is to build a top-notch brand that consumers are proud to support."

In addition to its website, the company has a presence on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Amazon. The online store accepts all major credit cards and Paypal. CrazyCoolStore.com is a Virginia-registered limited liability company (LLC).

The company's website is http://crazycoolstore.com
