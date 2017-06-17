North West Marketing Business Hits the Ground Running

Contact

-- "Determination and humility," says Phil Sires, founder and CEO of local upstart marketing firm, Simply Professional Marketing Inc, taking the industry by storm. "That's really the 'secret' to our success. But it really isn't a 'secret'. I've learned that everyone CAN be successful, but not everyone is willing to sacrifice in order to be successful,"adds Sires.After intensive training in the booming California business climate, Mr. Sires set his sights further north to Oregon. "There is such a potential in the North West market for major marketing campaigns and our clients see it," says Sires. Building a team of qualified professionals to lead the charge, Sires and company truly hit the ground running, launching their first campaign after only one week on the ground. "The potential is simply too great to waste any time," says one leader on the SimPro executive team. "Wasted time is lost opportunity, and we're all really excited about what we're building. The atmosphere, the people, the excitement… it's infectious!"Speaking with several executive team members, the plan of attack is simple and well understood; build, reinforce, and duplicate. First, SimPro plans to continue to build up a strong team of professionals. This includes intensive training, creating opportunity for growth, and recognizing those with outstanding work ethic. Second, reinforce their structure. While the team continues to grow, awarding stand-out efforts appropriately with incentives, bonuses, and promotions. Finally, duplication. When you have a winning formula, growth and expansion is the next logical step.To learn more about Simply Professional Marketing and their team or to speak to someone about joining the SimPro team, contact the Human Resources Department at careers@simpromarketing.com