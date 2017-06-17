 
Vax-Immune's LabReady®-an International Finalist at Medtech Pediatric Innovation Showcase

 
 
HOUSTON - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Vax-Immune, LLC competed in the fifth annual MedTech Pediatric Innovation Showcase in Washington, D.C. as one of only eight finalists selected from businesses around the world.   The event featured pitches from best-in-class medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health companies working in the pediatric space.  Vax-Immune pitched their LabReady® platform device and pipeline of products to investors, policy makers, and senior executives from MedTech manufacturers.  The event was held on March 31, 2017.

    Leonard E. Weisman, President and CTO of Vax-Immune, stated, "It was an honor to participate in this significant setting of innovation for the future of pediatric medicine. Our first product, LabReady® fits perfectly with MedTech Innovator's mission which is driven 'to improve the lives of patients…by transforming the healthcare system.' LabReady® takes the lab to the patient, to the point of care."

ABOUT MEDTECH INNOVATOR

    MedTech Innovator is the industry's nonprofit global competition and accelerator for medical device, digital health and diagnostic companies. Their mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system.

ABOUT VAX-IMMUNE, LLC

    Vax-Immune, based in Houston, Texas is led by a team of physicians, research scientists, business and financial leaders, marketing professionals and entrepreneurs, experienced in medical product development and commercialization. Vax-Immune has patents, and patents pending for their innovative solutions to rapidly diagnose, treat, and prevent infection.

    Vax-Immune's mission is to diagnose and treat infections anywhere, anytime, and in the process save lives and reduce costs.

    For further information, you can contact Dr. Weisman at 713.662.0077, or at info@vaximmune.com.  Learn more about Vax-Immune at http://www.vaximmune.com.

