North River Home Care offers activities to senior community
Having served as the Director of the Kingston Council and Outreach Coordinator at Wingate Residences at Silver Lake, Felix has decades of experience entertaining, educating and engaging seniors. Complimentary programming offered by North River Home Care include crafts, educational and exercise.
About North River Home Care
North River Home Care team members understand firsthand how crucial it is for family members to obtain superior home care services for a loved one needing assistance. The team is dedicated to serving seniors in our community with reliable, personalized in-home care services that truly make a difference.
The North River Home Care staff sees the many challenges that today's families face when trying to balance senior care, family care, and work. The mission is to ensure a better quality of life for our elderly clients and peace of mind for their families. The company is family owned and the Norwell and Sandwich, MA offices serve all of the South Shore and Cape Cod.
Services include personal and companionship care, respite care, transportation, dementia and Alzheimer's care.
For more information about programming or services, please contact North River Home Care located 275 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061 and 449 Route 130, Suite 20, Sandwich, MA 02563, online at www.NorthRiverHC.com and (781) 659-1366
