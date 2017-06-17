Rockstar proves omen from Alan Ginsberg is true, records song of unity, and hits #1 on Billboard Sales Chart

America's on lockdown. Every day's another showdown. Bob Pressner remains on the Billboard Chart after 7 weeks.

-- Bob Pressner had the privilege of studying poetry and writing under Alan Ginsberg in Boulder, CO. Alan's omen to Bob at that time was that he would "have a message that he would be able to share with the world." That message came in the form of a song, American Dream, which was written and recorded in his closet in the middle of the night after a revelation about why it's so hard to achieve the "American Dream" today.The song "American Dream" had over 13 million views on YouTube (trending as #1 in Canada, Mexico, Russia, Germany, Brazil, England, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, and Israel) and hit the Billboard Charts for six weeks (#10 on Hot Rock Singles, #1 Hot Singles Sales, and #9 Rock Streaming Songs), before YouTube censored the "Inauguration Version" of the video and hid it from being viewed.In discussing the success of the song, Pressner said that he "." Ironically, he is now living his dream, after releasing eight albums throughout his career, and finally landing on the Billboard Charts.With America on "lockdown", and daily "showdowns" on the streets, in our courtrooms, and in the media, this video and message is timely and impactful.About Bob Pressner:Bob Pressner has eight albums to his credit. A former Wall Street Trader, Pressner left his day job after a truck bomb was detonated in New York City in 1993 underneath the World Trade Center, eight years before 9/11. Pressner has performed throughout the United States, and has been a regular featured artist for the XFINITYSessions on Comcast's XFINITY On Demand. His music is authentic, honest, and gives his fans something to make "them think and reflect, something that's different from the stuff that's out there."Considered the "first great troubadour" since Paul Simon and James Taylor, Pressner puts the focus on creating music that has substantial and significant messages. His melodies stick to your ribs and his words inspire. "American Dream" doesn't differentiate from this, taking a hard look at the state of our country and divisiveness surrounding the Trump presidency.