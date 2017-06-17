Country(s)
Manassas, VA Allstate Insurance Agent Wins Grant for School
The Allstate Foundation Grants $1000 to George C. Round Elementary School to support the volunteerism of Manassas, VA Allstate insurance agent, Christine Angles
The George C. Round Elementary School PTO held a Shamrock Run in March in Manassas, VA as a fundraiser for the school. With the funds from the run, the PTO purchased supplies for classrooms, assisted with educational field trips, and helped build community spirit. The Shamrock Run also promotes good health. Christine Angles volunteered her time preparing for the run.
Outside of auto insurance and home insurance, Allstate agents and employees have a proud history of putting their good hands to work in supporting Virginia communities, promoting volunteerism and providing financial resources to enable local organizations to help others. Christine Angles is proud to be in the Manassas community as an Allstate agent since 2012. Her husband, Mike Angles, is an Allstate insurance agent in Chantilly, VA.
The Agency Hands in the Community Award celebrates the spirit of service. "Commitment to our communities is a natural extension of what we do every day – protecting people and making their lives more secure," said Debbie Pickford, Allstate Spokesperson. "With support from The Allstate Foundation, Christine Angles and the George C. Round Elementary School PTO are making our hometown a better, safer place to live."
The Allstate Foundation awards more than $1 million every year to nonprofit organizations across the country in honor of dedicated Allstate agency owners who give back. To be eligible for nomination, Allstate agency owners must volunteer, mentor or lead a nonprofit of their choice.
