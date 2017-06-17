Rebel Kitchen To Showcase Full Organic Coconut Line at Fancy Food Show

All Natural Dairy-Free Coconut Mylks and Water to Showcase at Summer Industry Tradeshow

-- Rebel Kitchen, the UK-based brand changing the way we approach health, will showcase its full line of certified organic, non GMO, vegan Coconut Mylks and Coconut Water at the Summer Fancy Food Show, booth number 4746A. Along with a variety of other British brands, Rebel Kitchen will be sampling at the United Kingdom Pavilion area where attendees can enjoy sipping on Rebel Kitchen's three mylk flavors; Chocolate, Chai and Coffee as well as their newest offering, pure, pink Coconut Water.Rebel Kitchen's dairy-free, organic, bold-tasting Coconut Mylks are made using four to seven all-natural ingredients and absolutely no additives, preservatives or refined sugar. The 11-ounce mylks retail for $2.99 and are available at select grocers nationwide. Rebel Kitchen's newest member of the family is a naturally pink, sustainably sourced, pure Coconut Water, which will debut this summer in New York City before rolling out nationwide. The water comes from organic, young green coconuts from smallholders in the Philippines. The whole coconut is used so nothing goes to waste - coconut water goes into bottles, coconut meat is used in the yogurt range (available in the UK) and the coconut husks help to fuel power at the plant. Sustainability at its best. The new coconut water line will be available in 8.4 ounce, 16 ounce and 25 ounce bottles for $2.99, $4.99 and $7.99 respectively. Rebel Kitchen is growing in popularity here in the States, but is already a smashing success in the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, where it has collected numerous awards."New York is where our coconut water will be making its big debut in the US, so we look forward to the opportunity of showcasing the range at Summer Fancy Foods, just in time for summer" said Tamara Arbib, co-founder and MD of Rebel Kitchen. "It's a privilege to watch Rebel Kitchen's continued success around the globe and to be a part of this journey to redefining health," said Tamara Arbib, co-founder and CEO of Rebel Kitchen. "We are here to tell a different kind of health message – one that doesn't separate the individual from the whole, and one that is based on actions instead of preaching. It's exciting to see this materialize through the products we are selling; the business we are creating; and the projects we are involved in such as 1% For The Planet and B-Corp".The Summer Fancy Food Show will be held from June 25-27, 2017 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center located at 655 West 34th Street, New York, New York. For more information on the Summer Fancy Food Show, please visit www.specialtyfood.com. For more information on Rebel Kitchen, please visit www.rebel-kitchen.com.# # #About Rebel Kitchen Rebel Kitchen was founded by husband-and-wife team Tamara and Ben Arbib in 2014. Rebel Kitchen is here to redefine health through food, business and beyond. Rebel Kitchen is changing our approach to health – what constitutes health, the way food is made and how businesses operate within the food space. The Rebel Kitchen brand philosophy is simple:Bold Taste – with fewer ingredients and nothing addedBig Ethics – always organic, responsibly sourced and producedNo Preaching – because life is complicated enough and it's time to take a standRebel Kitchen has a deep-rooted pledge to sustainable business practices. The company has signed up to the 1% For The Planet Foundation to give back by pledging to donate at least 1% of sales to nonprofit partners. Rebel Kitchen has recently become BCorp certified to stand up and be proudly measured against higher standards of transparency and accountability in their social and environmental performance. Rebel Kitchen products cater to every lifestyle, as they are organic, non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free, refined sugar free, carrageenan free, gluten free, soy free and vegan. Rebel Kitchen hopped across the pond in fall of 2015 and is now expanding rapidly in healthy grocers across the United States. Rebel Kitchen can be found on shelves at select Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Shaw's and various other retailers across the country. To learn more, please visit www.rebelkitchen.com.