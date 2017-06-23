 

CILA Artist Minnie Dee set to perform at NYC Pride March, while kicking off her "The Funk" Summer Tour sponsored by KIKI Vodka
 
1 2
Minnie Dee
Minnie Dee
NEW YORK - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- NY/NJ/PA - NY Artist Minnie Dee is excited to announce the launch of her "The Funk Tour", as she performs at one of the most celebrated Pride Events in the world, NYC Pride March. Minnie Dee will perform the National Anthem and follow up with her new single "When The Funk Was All We Had". WABC-TV will cover the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 25th, 2017 - marking the first time a network will broadcast this historic march. Air time is from 12 noon – 3:00 pm and will air on Channel 7 and on abc7ny.com. Minnie is honored to be asked back for the second year in a row and remains involved and passionate about the rights of the LGBTQ community and other civil rights movements.

In conjunction with the wonderful performance, Minnie is launching her "The Funk" Summer Tour sponsored by KIKI VODKA. This tour is inspired by my new single "When The Funk Was All We Had", a fun uptempo summer song. "Kiki Vodka is super excited to be a part of Minnie Dee's 'The Funk Tour'. We love Minnie's up-beat spunky style. It puts a smile on our face and we want to support her positive message to the world," says John Jameson, CEO of KIKI VODKA. Minnie Dee is excited to bring a DJ and her dynamic music to night clubs in the Tri-State Area. This is the perfect time for this song to be released and for her to tour, with its uptempo beats and message. Minnie Dee goes on to say, "I am so excited to be working with KIKI Vodka. They are passionate about giving people clean pure taste, with quality and fun. That's something I can get behind." KIKI Vodka is an award winning Vodka Brand, 2017 NY Spirits – Silver, and the 2017 New York International Spirit Competition - Silver. Kiki Vodka is a premium vodka 6 times distilled, and with an advanced 3 stage filtration system, provides a smooth and mellow vodka that is both GMO and gluten free.

Minnie is excited to share her new music and is looking forward to touring and performing around the country and abroad. She is excited to tap into the dance genre, a genre she has been a fan of for a long time. "I am a big fan of the Disco era and also loved the divas of that time, including the one and only Donna Summer." Minnie most recently performed When The Funk ... during this year's New York Pride Parade. "I was so very excited to be a part of the Gay Pride March. It's not just a once a year thing I support; it is a way of life, understanding and acceptance for all that I stand by and live my life. In the aftermath of the Orlando shooting my heart was feeling heavy, a sentiment that I shared with so many. It was amazing as we stood together and in our unity that day. 'When The Funk ...' was being played by DJ Lexi on the float as onlookers and supporters danced. What an amazing day," says Minnie Dee.

Originally from Virginia, Minnie Dee moved to NYC at the age of 16 to become a member of the world famous Dance Theater of Harlem. After several years of touring the world as a professional ballerina, she returned to NYC to pursue acting. Within months, Minnie Dee landed a national commercial directed by Spike Lee, from which her earnings enabled her to attend college. She also landed a role in "Black and White" featuring Ben Stiller and Robert Downey Jr., which was written and directed by James Tobak.

Minnie Dee also believes in giving back as she performs in many charitable events including the upcoming Shawnee Riverfest on 7/9.

For more information about Minnie Dee, visit minniedee.com.

Who: General Public and Press

What: NYC Pride March Performance and launch of "The Funk" KIKI Vodka Tour

Where: 36th and 5TH Ave, NYC Pride begins

When: Sunday, June 25th, 12 noon

Contact: To interview, book or for more info on Minnie Dee, contact Gil Coronado, CILA llc Management gcoronado.cila@gmail.com 201-753-0093

