American College of Phlebology Names Dean Bender as New Executive Director
Bender brings more than 30 years' experience in executive leadership to ACP
With over 30 years' in global business management, Bender brings considerable experience in the field of venous and lymphatic medicine to bear in his ACP role, having served as Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for medi USA, President of CircAid, Vice President of Global Research & Development at BSN medical, and business director for Bayer Chemicals. In addition, Bender has been a member of the venous community for 13 years, serving as a board member and treasurer for the ACP Foundation and member of the ACP since 2008.
"I could not be more pleased to work with Dean as the Executive Director," stated ACP President, Neil Khilnani. "I have known him a long time and he has proven a passionate advocate for the specialty. It's that passion and commitment that will lead this organization into the future."
The Annual Congress and implementation of the 2017-2020 ACP Strategic Plan are two immediate priorities the Board and Bender have identified with an emphasis on accelerating development of the ACP PRO Venous Registry, advocacy efforts, and launching the Foundation capital campaign intended to support these projects.
"What led me to seek this position was the tremendous opportunity to strengthen the venous and lymphatic community we serve" stated Bender. "Through ACP membership and staff, we have the tools to provide what is needed to be more efficient in practice, improve payer and reimbursement issues, create awareness among the public, and deliver the best possible care to those suffering from venous and lymphatic disease. I am excited to take a leadership role in that process."
The American College of Phlebology (ACP) is the largest association for physicians and allied health professionals concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of venous disorders, such as varicose and spider veins, venous ulcers and DVT. Comprised of 2,000 members and based in the United States, the ACP is a forum to exchange medical knowledge, best practices and the latest treatment options, as well as offering continuing live and online education and training aimed at improving the quality of patient care. For nearly 30 years, the ACP has been an advocate for the advancement of vein care through education, resources and research.
