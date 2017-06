Day Out With Thomas™: The Friendship Tour 2017 Is Pulling Into Colorado Railroad Museum

Enjoy a day of family fun with Thomas the Tank Engine™ at Colorado Railroad Museum on June 24-25, July 1-2 and 8-9

Day Out With Thomas at Colorado Railroad Museum

-- All aboard!Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to join him for a day of friendship and family fun atChildren everywhere can spend a day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine pulls into COLORADO RAILROAD MUSEUM on June 24-25, July 1-2 and July 8-9, 2017.is presented by Mattel.is a fun-filled event that provides children of all ages the opportunity to climb aboard and take a ride with Thomas as well as participate in™ themed activities. The tour, now in its 22year, will make 42 stops across the U.S. and Canada, and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2017. For three back-to-back weekends Colorado Railroad Museum, little engineers and their families are invited to take a 25-minute ride at the Colorado Railroad Museum on their favorite engine, meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day offun.In celebration of this year's theme,will feature an array of friendship-inspired activities. Attendees will be able to participate in events that encourage and celebrate friendship including photo opportunities, crafts, and a fun activity that invites kids to collect passport stamps throughout the day to receive a trio of Day Out With Thomas friendship bracelets. The 2017 tour theme is in line with this year's Thomas & Friends global brand campaign, 'Set Friendship in Motion' - a campaign that ties together content, social integrations, and event activations across the entirefranchise to highlight the importance of first friendships and the development of key friendship skills in toddlers.Thomas the Tank Engine rides throughout the day, rain or shine. Departure times begin at 8:00 AM through 5:00 PM each day of the event. Tickets forare $20 plus tax for ages two and up.Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at http://coloradorailroadmuseum.org/thomas or by calling toll-free 866.468.7630. For more information and directions, contact the Colorado Railroad Museum at 303-279-4591 or www.coloradorailroadmuseum.org is the star ofthe award-winning global brand franchise enjoyed by families in 133 territories and in 33 languages across multiple touch-points and formats, including: 400+ original TV shows; 12 feature-length films; 14 websites in nine languages; apps; toys (ranked number one property in the pre-school toys category in the UK and Australia and number two in the US); consumer products; publishing; live attractions and much more. Thomas the Tank Engine is the star ofwhich airs on PBS KIDS®in the US and Family, Jr., Télémagino, Télé-Québec and TVO in Canada.For general information about the tour or to find aevent near you, visit www.dayoutwiththomas.com.Robert W. Richardson and Cornelius W. Hauck opened the Colorado Railroad Museum in 1959. Robert W. Richardson and Cornelius W. Hauck opened the Colorado Railroad Museum in 1959. Then, and now, our mission is dedicated to preserving for future generations a tangible record of Colorado's dynamic railroad era and particularly its pioneering, narrow gauge mountain railroads.In 1964, the nonprofit Colorado Railroad Historical Foundation was formed to assume ownership and operation of the Museum. The Colorado Railroad Museum has over 100 narrow and standard gauge steam and diesel locomotives, passenger cars, cabooses HO Model Railroad and G-scale garden railway on our 15-acre railyard.was created over 70 years ago by a British clergyman, the Rev W Awdry, as a storybook for his son. Mattel also creates a wealth of lines and products made in collaboration with leading entertainment and technology companies. With a global workforce of approximately 31,000 people, Mattel operates in 40 countries and territories and sells products in more than 150 nations. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.