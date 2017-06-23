News By Tag
Day Out With Thomas™: The Friendship Tour 2017 Is Pulling Into Colorado Railroad Museum
Enjoy a day of family fun with Thomas the Tank Engine™ at Colorado Railroad Museum on June 24-25, July 1-2 and 8-9
Day Out with Thomas is a fun-filled event that provides children of all ages the opportunity to climb aboard and take a ride with Thomas as well as participate in Thomas & Friends™ themed activities. The tour, now in its 22nd year, will make 42 stops across the U.S. and Canada, and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2017. For three back-to-back weekends Colorado Railroad Museum, little engineers and their families are invited to take a 25-minute ride at the Colorado Railroad Museum on their favorite engine, meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas & Friends fun.
In celebration of this year's theme, Day Out With Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017 will feature an array of friendship-inspired activities. Attendees will be able to participate in events that encourage and celebrate friendship including photo opportunities, crafts, and a fun activity that invites kids to collect passport stamps throughout the day to receive a trio of Day Out With Thomas friendship bracelets. The 2017 tour theme is in line with this year's Thomas & Friends global brand campaign, 'Set Friendship in Motion' - a campaign that ties together content, social integrations, and event activations across the entire Thomas & Friends franchise to highlight the importance of first friendships and the development of key friendship skills in toddlers.
Thomas the Tank Engine rides throughout the day, rain or shine. Departure times begin at 8:00 AM through 5:00 PM each day of the event. Tickets for Day Out with Thomas are $20 plus tax for ages two and up.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at http://coloradorailroadmuseum.org/
Thomas the Tank Engine™ is the star of Thomas & Friends the award-winning global brand franchise enjoyed by families in 133 territories and in 33 languages across multiple touch-points and formats, including: 400+ original TV shows; 12 feature-length films; 14 websites in nine languages; apps; toys (ranked number one property in the pre-school toys category in the UK and Australia and number two in the US); consumer products; publishing; live attractions and much more. Thomas the Tank Engine is the star of Thomas & Friends which airs on PBS KIDS®in the US and Family, Jr., Télémagino, Télé-Québec and TVO in Canada.
For general information about the tour or to find a Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017 event near you, visit www.dayoutwiththomas.com.
About THE COLORADO RAILROAD MUSEUM
Robert W. Richardson and Cornelius W. Hauck opened the Colorado Railroad Museum in 1959. Then, and now, our mission is dedicated to preserving for future generations a tangible record of Colorado's dynamic railroad era and particularly its pioneering, narrow gauge mountain railroads.
In 1964, the nonprofit Colorado Railroad Historical Foundation was formed to assume ownership and operation of the Museum. The Colorado Railroad Museum has over 100 narrow and standard gauge steam and diesel locomotives, passenger cars, cabooses HO Model Railroad and G-scale garden railway on our 15-acre railyard.
About Thomas & Friends
Thomas the Tank Engine™ was created over 70 years ago by a British clergyman, the Rev W Awdry, as a storybook for his son. That story quickly grew to become the award-winning global brand franchise it is today, enjoyed by families in 133 territories and in 33 languages across multiple touch-points and formats, including: 400+ original TV shows; 12 feature-length films; 14 websites in nine languages; apps; toys (ranked number one property in the pre-school toys category in the UK and Australia and number two in the US); consumer products; publishing; live attractions and much more. Thomas & Friends has scooped prestigious accolades including a Parent's Choice Award, a Webby and a Licensing Award for Best Classic Licensed Property. The famous and cheeky No.1 blue engine and his friends invite children to enter a world of imagination through the tracks of a train. Together, the children and engines embark on timeless adventures while experiencing valuable yet fun life lessons of discovery, friendship and cooperation. Thomas & Friends™ is viewable on more than 30 world-class broadcasters including PBS KIDS® in the US, Super RTL in Germany, and on Five's Milkshake! and Nick Jr. in the UK. Downloadable episodes are available through iTunes, Amazon and Google Play. For more information about the wonderful world of Thomas & Friends please visit: www.thomasandfriends.com, www.facebook.com/
About Mattel
Mattel is a creations company that inspires the wonder of childhood. Our mission is to be the recognized leader in play, learning and development worldwide. Mattel's portfolio of global consumer brands includes American Girl®, Barbie®, Fisher-Price®
