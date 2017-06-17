Country(s)
Spacious Family Living To Debut At Upland's Spanish Trails At Grand Opening On June 24th
Frontier Communities to Grand Open New Community in Upland on Saturday.
"With every new community we build, we strive to offer homebuyers the best choices for their families," said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities. "We design our kitchens to be the heart of the home and our neighborhoods with a variety of architectural styles that provide an established feeling and a great backdrop for all the memories that will be made there."
Frontier Communities' experience and insight into what people want in a family home will be evident from the moment visitors enter the Spanish Trails community. Handsome residences with Spanish, Italian and French Country exteriors lead to spacious interiors with great rooms. Kitchens designed around large central islands offer convenient bar seating for casual dining, meal preparation and entertaining.
Located just south of the Foothill Freeway (210), Spanish Trails is close to Greenbelt Park, a well established sports venue with three large baseball fields in Upland. The small town charm of Upland is enhanced by proximity to major employment centers in Rancho Cucamonga and nearby Ontario. Major shopping destinations are within minutes of Spanish Trails, including Montclair Plaza, Ontario Mills, Victoria Gardens and more. Upland Unified School District campuses are close to home.
With Spanish Trails' attractive pricing and a long list of interested buyers, demand is anticipated to be high. Interested homebuyers are urged to visit the Sales Office at 1512 Cantabria Place in Upland, CA 91786 – located on the corner of 15th Street and North Benson Ave or call 909-367-1883 to speak with sales representatives. The office is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Join the interest list or for additional information, or visit http://www.FrontierHomes.com
Frontier Communities is a local neighborhood builder whose course is set so that people may realize the American Dream of home ownership with a fresh vision of a proud future, translating vision into attainable neighborhoods. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home.
Contact
Kovach Marketing
***@kovachmarketing.com
