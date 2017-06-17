 
June 2017





Psychological Mystery Novel Explores Rare Mental Illness Against Hollywood Backdrop

Suicide is on the rise; but what happens when someone can't pull the trigger and commits virtual suicide by erasing his mind? Psychology Today columnist, Robert Evans Wilson, Jr., answers that in his captivating new novel ...and Never Coming Back
 
 
...and Never Coming Back by Robert Evans Wilson, Jr.
ATLANTA - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- In this gripping page turner, Frank Stacy is a motion picture maker with a secret problem. A psychological flaw so subtle only his wife, famous actress Myra Mason, can even suspect it, yet this very defect makes him the hottest director to hit Hollywood in decades. Directing his films with a compulsion to detail, and personally training his actors with a style approaching hypnotism are the keys to Frank's success, but not the reason. Suddenly an accident causes Frank to lose his memory for three days. During that time he takes on the memories of someone else. But memories from where? It is proposed and accepted that the trauma to his brain caused Frank Stacy, the master acting teacher, to live for three days in the role of a character he once compulsively studied. However it does not end; the character keeps coming back and the story twists into a plausible modern day RIP VAN WINKLE as Frank's lost identity awakens after twenty years. The only clue to fully regaining his memory is contained in a movie he made ten years earlier. A movie exploring the philosophical implications of violating a strict societal taboo; it was Frank's only box office flop. Set in 1987 Hollywood, this literary novel is a tautly plotted psychological mystery that explores the extremes of one man's loss of innocence and search for identity while taking the reader on a roller-coaster ride through the inner workings of the movie business. Wilson has created a fascinating and intricate story-within-a-story, where the actions and relationships of characters are tied mysteriously to the past, and the reader is asked to consider allegory as well as the intrigue of interconnecting accounts.

REVIEWS
Reviewed by Arya Fomonyuy for Readers' Favorite
...And Never Coming Back by Robert Evans Wilson Jr. was definitely an unusual title for me, beginning with the suspension marks. It seemed like the author would introduce readers to a lot of mystery and empty spaces for them to fill in. I wasn't wrong because this is one of the most engaging books in the mystery genre I have ever read. It kept my eyes riveted on its pages, utterly captivated by the depth of character development. Frank Stacy is an enigmatic character who follows a very unusual path. To ordinary men, even those closest to him, Frank is just an accomplished person. But there is a darkness in him that no one would come close to noticing, well-veiled by his skills. Could his success in the motion picture business be because of his commitment, exceptional skills and keen attention to detail when it comes to training his actors? It's not until an accident that leads to his loss of memory that readers will start trying to understand the mystery that is Frank Stacy. For three days, he seems to have acquired the memory of someone else. Could it be a character from one of his movies? Could Frank be playing a game, feigning loss of memory, or going outright crazy? The story will take readers back into Frank's earlier work and into events that took place twenty years earlier to understand the darkness that boils within this accomplished man.

...And Never Coming Back is set in Hollywood around 1987, an absorbing psychological mystery that explores how our past affects us. It will be surprising if Robert Evans Wilson Jr. doesn't have inside knowledge about life in the movie business because he writes about it with unusual clarity and confidence, allowing readers to get a feel of the kind of life throbbing within the alleys of Hollywood. The writing is exceptionally good and readers will enjoy the psychological depth of the story. I enjoyed the way the protagonist is imagined and executed; he seems to have something of each of us, the part of us we long to forget but the part that has a very strong hold on the way we are. Great plot, compelling characters, and a clear, powerful narrative voice are elements that readers will love inthis fantastic book.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Robert Evans Wilson, Jr. is the author of The Main Ingredient a column on human motivation for Psychology Today. He is also the author of the hilarious book OFF THE WALL: The Best Graffiti Off the Walls of America, published by Longstreet Press; The Annoying Ghost Kid, a humorous children's novel on dealing with bullies (optioned by motion picture company: Lead Lion Media); and Wisdom in the Weirdest Places, a collection of inspirational stories on achievement, innovation, and leadership.

MEDIA CONTACT
...and Never Coming Back by Robert Evans Wilson, Jr.
Publisher: Robert Evans Wilson, Jr. via CreateSpace on March 11, 2015
ISBN-10: 0692389431
ISBN-13: 978-0692389430
Paperback: 404 pages; Price: $15.95
Contact Person: Rob Wilson
Address: PO Box 190146, Atlanta, GA 31119
Websites: http://JumpStartYourMeeting.com; http://www.amazon.com/Robert-Evans-Wilson-Jr./e/B00C9MI1TO

INTERVIEWS are available.

REVIEW COPIES in your choice of e-book format will be emailed upon request.

Click to Share