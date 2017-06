Dr. Monique Y. Wells Named as One of witti's Top Women in Travel

Dr. Monique Y. Wells

Deborah Harlow

-- Women in Travel and Tourism International (witti) named Dr. Monique Y. Wells anduring its "Top Women in Travel" award ceremony earlier this month. The awards are the first of their kind in which women have honored their peers for outstanding contributions to the travel and tourism industry."It's important to highlight the very significant contributions of women working in travel and tourism today," said Mandala Research CEO and witti founder Laura Mandala. "These champions of travel and tourism are not only advancing their companies and the industry, but are also mentoring and recruiting the next generation of travel professionals."Mandala said that witti strives to serve as a forum for increasing the low numbers of women represented at the most senior levels in the travel industry.Dr. Wells is an eighteen-year veteran of the industry. She and her husband founded- a company conceived to provide personalized itineraries for independent travelers - in 1999. The couple researched and committed to writing the details for each customized itinerary, which they delivered as a guide book to their clients. Examples of the most unique itineraries they prepared are a weekend exploration of the architecture of Paris' many bridges and a family travel plan that included science-related activities for pre-teens and "best bakery" options for their parents.From Discover Paris' inception, Dr. Wells has followed her passions and concentrated her research on theand. Discover Paris! has since evolved to become a provider of private, guided tours and activities that focus solely on these two topics. The company's work supports two Strategic Focus Areas (Travel / Study Abroad and The Arts, including culinary arts) for Dr. Wells' non-profit organization, theBecause of her committment to education and to working with study abroad groups, Dr. Wells constantly looks for new material to fill the gaps in the historical and epicurean narratives she presents during her tours. Whenever possible, she also incorporates information about current events that are relevant to these narratives.Women's Empowerment is another WIF Strategic Focus Area. Dr. Wells is pleased to have been recognized as part of witti's inaugural group of award recipients because of witti's commitment to supporting, educating, and advocating for women who work in the travel industry.For information about Discover Paris!, visit http://www.discoverparis.net For information about the Wells International Foundation, visit http://wellsinternationalfoundation.org