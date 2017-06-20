News By Tag
Aenvision Releases Oscar The Free Smart Office Space Calculator
First Step to a High-Performance Workplace and Escape from the Office Programming Trap
Most office workers have felt the frustration of struggling to remain productive in office environments they believe were not designed to support their company's business or their own job function (Gensler 2005 UK Workplace Survey). Working with brokers, tenants, architects, property managers, and building owners Aenvision has proven and matured technology to minimize or eliminate this risk.
The release of Oscar is intended to help businesses identify functional profiles that represent practical examples of the effective working environments at the heart of their industry. For example, a corporate law firm with an emphasis on privacy and confidentiality can reasonably assume that its workplace performance requirements and area estimates will not be the same as requirements and estimates for internet marketing companies oriented more towards collaborative open-plan office architectures.
However, to date, the creation of office space has existed solely in the realm of the art of the office designer or the corporate visionary. As companies adapt to market pressures to downsize, expand, densify, acculturate, add new sites, etc., there is a growing need to guarantee that office environments remain highly functional to keep businesses running effectively.
It's no secret that a high-performance work space improves the health and productivity of its occupants. Business type, strategic business objectives, and return on investment have long been known to correlate directly with office space performance. Unfortunately, the complexity of developing effective working environments and time pressures often overwhelm business owners, executives and even architects, which can compromise project outcomes.
Aenvision tools help guarantee ideal working environments by keeping owner and staff interests aligned throughout the office space development cycle. The capacity for this kind of analysis comes directly from intelligence gained from over 3 million square feet of office space programming in the Aenvision repository. Using Oscar to help select the right functional profile and calculate practical area and occupancy estimates is the first step developing cost-effective, high-performance office space. Visit us at http://www.aenvision.com and http://calculator.aenvision.com.
