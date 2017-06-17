News By Tag
Hampton Roads Orthodontist Gives the Gift of a Smile for Mother's Day
Behl Orthodontics awards mother with free orthodontic treatment
The orthodontic practice with several offices throughout Hampton Roads launched a Mother's Day giveaway contest in the beginning of May with the goal of giving one deserving mother the gift of a beautiful smile.
"Moms are always putting their family's needs above their own. We thought this free braces giveaway would be a great way to thank our moms out there and give them a chance to put themselves first for once," explains Dr. Yugal Behl, owner of Behl Orthodontics.
The giveaway contest ended May 31st and the winning mom started treatment mid-June at Behl Orthodontics. Dr. Behl and his team look forward to working with her on her smile journey.
Behl Orthodontics continually strives to give back to the community in any way they can. For more information about the practice or to schedule a complimentary orthodontic exam, call (757) 224-3004 or visit www.behlorthodontics.com
Behl Orthodontics has several convenient locations throughout Hampton Roads and offers hi-tech, affordable braces for children, teens and adults. Dr. Behl is a Premier Provider of Invisalign and Invisalign Teen. For more information visit www.behlorthodontics.com.
