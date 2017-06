Harvest Villages New Model Opening This Saturday, June 24

Lennar's Superhome at Harvest Village provides 4,122 square feet.

-- Lennar is thrilled to Grand Open new model homes this Saturday, June 24 at Harvest Villages with an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prospective homebuyers and members of the public are invited to attend the event to tour the beautiful and professionally-decorated model homes and enjoy complimentary sliders, shoestring and sweet potato french-fries and dessert."We're excited to be opening new models at Harvest Villages this weekend," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "This community offers a stunning collection of five distinctive plan and includes the revolutionary Next Gen®, a new way of living all under one roof."At Harvest Villages, homeshoppers have an array of floorplans to choose from in single and two-story design. Home sizes range approximately from 2,820 to 4,122 square feet of space, four to six bedrooms and three to four-and-a-half bathrooms. Offered here is Lennar's innovative and wildly popular Next Gen® in the 4122 Plan, which will be modeled at the Grand Opening Event.Lennar's 4122 Superhome boasts an impressive layout with more than 4,000 square feet of living space that includes a grand entryway, supersized Next Gen® suite, upstairs loft, gourmet kitchen luxurious master suite and up to seven bedrooms. The attached Next Gen® suite comes with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, retreat or optional second bedroom, bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in closet and a private one-bay garage.Lennar's Everything's Included® program adds tremendous value and style to these homes through a high level of standard features. Among these items are solar electric packages, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel GE® appliances, tankless water heaters, upgraded cabinetry and so much more.Be sure to attend the new model Grand Opening this Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harvest Village Welcome Home Center located at 11836 Crossbill Way in Jurupa Valley. Visit www.lennar.com/ new-homes/california/ inland-empire/ jurupa-... for more information.With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.