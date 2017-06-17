News By Tag
Harvest Villages New Model Opening This Saturday, June 24
"We're excited to be opening new models at Harvest Villages this weekend," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "This community offers a stunning collection of five distinctive plan and includes the revolutionary Next Gen®, a new way of living all under one roof."
At Harvest Villages, homeshoppers have an array of floorplans to choose from in single and two-story design. Home sizes range approximately from 2,820 to 4,122 square feet of space, four to six bedrooms and three to four-and-a-half bathrooms. Offered here is Lennar's innovative and wildly popular Next Gen® in the 4122 Plan, which will be modeled at the Grand Opening Event.
Lennar's 4122 Superhome boasts an impressive layout with more than 4,000 square feet of living space that includes a grand entryway, supersized Next Gen® suite, upstairs loft, gourmet kitchen luxurious master suite and up to seven bedrooms. The attached Next Gen® suite comes with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, retreat or optional second bedroom, bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in closet and a private one-bay garage.
Lennar's Everything's Included® program adds tremendous value and style to these homes through a high level of standard features. Among these items are solar electric packages, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel GE® appliances, tankless water heaters, upgraded cabinetry and so much more.
Be sure to attend the new model Grand Opening this Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harvest Village Welcome Home Center located at 11836 Crossbill Way in Jurupa Valley. Visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
