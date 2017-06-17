2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY Strength/Speed Coach Chris Ham

Chris Ham

Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 11 to 13, 2018 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Chris Ham of Vanderbilt University as well as Michigan, Long Beach State, Virginia, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches who will be presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, mental edge, and much more.This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.Chris Ham spent the previous seven seasons at Vanderbilt serving as the team's athletic trainer. He now oversees all aspects of the team's physical well-being, including nutrition, conditioning, strength training and overall health.Prior to Vanderbilt, Ham worked at Belmont University while pursuing his master's degree. He worked with both the baseball team and cheerleaders. Before that, he served as a student trainer at his alma mater, University of Illinois, working with the baseball and soccer teams until his graduation. Ham has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Kinesiology from Illinois as well as a Masters Degree in Sports Administration from Belmont.