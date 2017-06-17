News By Tag
2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY Strength/Speed Coach Chris Ham
This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Chris Ham spent the previous seven seasons at Vanderbilt serving as the team's athletic trainer. He now oversees all aspects of the team's physical well-being, including nutrition, conditioning, strength training and overall health.
Prior to Vanderbilt, Ham worked at Belmont University while pursuing his master's degree. He worked with both the baseball team and cheerleaders. Before that, he served as a student trainer at his alma mater, University of Illinois, working with the baseball and soccer teams until his graduation. Ham has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Kinesiology from Illinois as well as a Masters Degree in Sports Administration from Belmont.
Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Chris Ham. Register at http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic
***@insidebaseballcoaches.com
