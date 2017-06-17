NAWBO Phoenix presents annual Desert Diamonds Awards

Companies and individuals received recognition for their achievements over the past year.

-- More than 100 members of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), Phoenix Chapter, and their guests recently celebrated the success of the past year and recognized the contributions of its members and corporate partners."All of our members deserve thanks and recognition for all they do throughout the year to support our chapter and other women in business," says Phaedra Earhart, 2016-17 NAWBO Phoenix President. "The anticipation turned into special moments of celebration as companies and individuals were honored with the sparkling 2017 Desert Diamonds Awards in six categories.": SRPSRP's Supplier Diversity Department constantly strives to advocate for women-owned businesses in its supply chain. Currently, the organization spends almost $19 million with over 130 woman-owned businesses. Patti Pyle and SRP's Supplier Diversity department are committed to expanding awareness of NAWBO as a growing and important community organization and providing professional development for women business owners through mentoring and other opportunities.Lynda Bishop of Relationship InsuranceAs a member of the National NAWBO team, Bishop strives to connect the local Chapter with national programs, benefits, initiatives and educational development pieces to make sure the local members are getting the full benefit of their membership. She works closely with the Arizona Hispanic Chamber, Girls Rule Foundation, and Young Entrepreneurs Academy. Bishop also leads the national NAWBO Circle to amplify the voice of women business owners in our community and our nation's Capital.Clarisse Ringwald of Clarisse Color CreationsRingwald has served as the first point of contact for numerous collaborative events and has staffed the NAWBO exhibit table at numerous events. She currently serves on the NAWBO Board as the membership Director. Ringwald has written Membership Campaign blogs, donated Essential Colors Analysis and Styling Package gift certificates for NAWBO and for the Women's Enterprise Foundation, facilitated the Fall and Spring Membership Drives and Happy Hour events, and has actively promoted membership throughout the year.Jackie Wszalek, Splash Printing & MarketingWszalek's business and her personal development have both shown markedimprovements by being involved with NAWBO. Since becoming a member over sevenyears ago, she has been "all in" as a volunteer, board member, officer and CorporatePartner.As the Neighborhood NAWBO Chair for the last seven years, Zimmerlich has created astreamlined process for the co-chairs. She personally trains each co-chair to make sure communications with members are consistent. This year, Zimmerlich participated on the Membership Committee and the Programs Committee, and served as a mentor in the Mentoring Program.She assists with registration at luncheons, provides encouragement tomembers, offers advice to board members, and is always the first one to say YES whenasked to volunteer or donate. She has been a member of NAWBO since 2008.Beginning as a home-based business in 2006, Zimmerlich and her husband/partner took a leap of faith and opened a retail studio location in 2013. They brought on a new employee, and through challenges and triumphs, they increased revenue by 400 percent over the last three years and are projecting revenue to grow 200 percent this year. And they give back to the community. Over the last year, the business owners have donated over $100,000 in services and product to nonprofits within the community, including NAWBO and WEF.Companies and individuals were nominated by members and then members voted to determine the top finalists in each category. Finalists were judged a past president and Corporate Partner of the Phoenix Chapter; a Corporate Partner of the Phoenix Chapter; two women business owners in the community; and NAWBO Phoenix members. For more information, visit nawbophx.org.Three other members were recognized for outstanding service. "In addition to the Desert Diamonds Awards, I presented Presidential Awards to three members who provided extra help and support to me as their president and to our organization,"Earhart says. "Cindy Gordon of Business Rescue Coaching, Julie Cook of Idea Three Creative and Laine Seaton of Child and Family Resources, Inc. each gave above and beyond in their service to our organization and deserved every bit of this recognition."With gratitude, the Phoenix Metro Chapter would like to thank our major sponsors of this year's Desert Diamonds Awards for their contribution for an incredible event-- CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Company and SRP," Earhart adds.nawbophx.org.