Puerto Vallarta Celebrates Start of Summer with Vacation Giveaways
The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board is celebrating the beginning of the summer season by giving away three trips to Puerto Vallarta. Each trip is tailor-made for each of the destination's niche markets and will all end on October 1, 2017.
Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico's top destinations. Nestled on the skirts of the Sierra Madre, framed by the waters of the Bay of Banderas and with a 100-year history, it is also one of the country's most unique cities offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy all sorts of world-class activities and hotels while living an authentic Mexican culture.
For those looking for a summer getaway, the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board has worked with its partners to provide the best deals to visit the destination, these can be found on www.visitpuertovallarta.com
Family Getaways
Spanish classes, cultural events, ziplinning, paddle boarding and baby alligators are just some of the few reasons why Puerto Vallarta continues to be one of Mexico's top family destinations. Summer time is the low season for Puerto Vallarta allowing a less crowded destination for families to play together.
The city's Downtown, which maintains its small-town spirit alive makes it the perfect playground for family members who want to take a bike ride around town or take a cooking class, while the many hotel kids clubs provide a controlled environment where children can be entertained.
Long on to http://visitpuertovallarta.com/
Romantic Getaways
Puerto Vallarta is one of the most romantic places on earth offering a unique combination of classic Mexico world-class resorts, the majestic beauty of the Sierra Madre Mountains and the spectacular Bahía de Banderas, the world´s 7th largest bay. This beautiful city has become the perfect setting in which to celebrate love with a unique and unforgettable wedding, honeymoon or anniversary.
One lucky winner can experience Puerto Vallarta's romantic side with a 3-night-stay in one of the destination's all-inclusive properties, including air for two, register here www.visitpuertovallarta.com/
LGBTQ Getaways
One of the few locations in Latin America that can claim to have a gay village, Puerto Vallarta's Zona Romantica, is home to many LGBT owned and managed hotels, restaurants and tours. This welcoming community, proud member of the IGLTA and openly supportive of associations such as GLAAD, HMI and the GMHC, embraces all its visitors. The winners of this promotion will enjoy an all-inclusive stay in one Puerto Vallarta's top gay-friendly hotels, log in to www.visitpuertovallarta.com/
Contact
Gustavo Rivas-Solis
***@latitude-
