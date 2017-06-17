 
South Shore Habitat for Humanity ReStore Celebrates One Year Anniversary in Hanover

 
 
HANOVER, Mass. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- ReStore, South Shore Habitat for Humanity's community donation store, is celebrating its one year anniversary.

ReStore is an earth friendly home improvement and donation center that sells new and used building materials, appliances, furniture and home goods at discounted prices. The organization accepts donations of items and then resells the items to the public. One hundred percent of all proceeds benefit South Shore Habitat for Humanity and its mission of delivering affordable homeownership opportunities to families. The ReStore is located at 357 Columbia Road (Rte. 53) in Hanover.

Instead of having items end up in the landfill, ReStore offers people the chance to recycle and repurpose gently used items.   ReStore also carries a line of recycled latex paint that is produced by the Paint Exchange in Rockland, MA. Founded in April 2009, The Paint Exchange, LLC is the first recycled paint manufacturer in the state of Massachusetts. They take latex paint that would otherwise go to waste and process it into recolor® brand paint for sale. ReStore carries their line of indoor, outdoor and chalk paint.

"We are excited to celebrate our one year anniversary in the community," said Eileen Kessel, Manager of ReStore. "We have amazing and creative volunteers and more people are looking to get involved.  People are finding us to shop, donate and volunteer! It has grown into a vibrant place where people can discover a new treasure for their homes or give back to the community," stated Kessel.

About South Shore Habitat for Humanity

South Shore Habitat for Humanity is a faith-based, non-profit organization dedicated to delivering simple, decent, affordable homes in partnership with families in need, and they are celebrating 30 years of service to the South Shore Community.  South Shore Habitat for Humanity changes lives, not just with those who receive the homeownership opportunity, but for those who donate, contribute and volunteer.  "Together, we build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," says Martine Taylor, Executive Director.  "The ReStore is just one more way in which we can provide opportunities for individuals and businesses to support affordable housing and protect the environment," said Taylor.

To learn more or to get involved South Shore Habitat for Humanity/ www.sshabitat.org

Follow them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/SouthShoreHabitat

Twitter:https://twitter.com/SSHabitat

To learn more about ReStore at: https://www.facebook.com/ReStoreSSHH/

Follow them on Facebook:www.facebook.com/ReStoreSSHH/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RestoreSSHH

South Shore Habitat for Humanity headquarters are located at 20 Mathewson Drive, Weymouth, MA. Phone is 781-337-7744.
Source:South Shore Habitat for Humanity
