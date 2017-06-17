Royal Rendezvous - A Rundown of Bridal Fashion Show by Samyakk

A grand wedding presentation was taken over to the runway by one of Bangalore's popular ethnic wear brand "Samyakk" and as usual the show hit the bull's eye for all the conclusive reasons.

Samyakk Fashion Show 2

-- The well-known ethnic wear brand "Samyakk" situated in the heart of Bangalore city lately showcased its stunning wedding collection through Bangalore Designer's Festival Edition 1. The fashion show was actively organized by the "S" company in association with AADOS and the venue of the event was arranged at Movenpick Hotel, Bangalore. Samyakk showcased its collection in an extravagant manner on 17June 2017 i.e. on Saturday.The wedding show theme was called "Royal Rendezvous" and as per the theme title, the show exhibited a supreme fashion show experience. The sequence of the entire show was truly captivating for the audience. Samyakk's collection included overall approximate of 36 garments that showed up for both men's and women's wedding trousseau. Samyakk did the first crack with the opening show itself and lasted for 30 mins (by source). The show was beautifully choreographed by the well-known choreographer Mr. M.S Shridhar. The popular models of Bangalore, Priyanka Diwan and Jackie Besterwitch did a stunning showstopper walk for Samyakk.The brand exhibited the image of their usual Indian customary element in the garments. The sequel of women's bridal collection included graceful and voluminous options of floor length gowns, heavily embellished traditional lehenga choli sets and fusion of Indo-western choices. The men's wear groom collection featured sovereign sherwani's and smart jodhpuri suits. Also, the Indo-western piece of interesting flared kurta with jodhpuri jacket was seen on the runway. The splendid shades of bright red, orange, emerald greens, beige, maroon and sea greens depicted a beautiful tale of hues. The delicate and traditional hand embellishments evoked the Indian handicraft charmingly in the entire collection.