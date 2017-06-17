News By Tag
Five Star Economy's Brian Williams to Cover Reputation Marketing & Social Media on June 27, 2017
The event will take place at Cili Restaurant at the Bali Hai Golf Club, 5160 S. Las Vegas Blvd., from 11:30 am. -1 p.m. The cost is $35 for pre-registered NAWBO members and $45 for guests. A higher fee is charged for walk-ins.
Williams plans to bring some Five Star Economy clients, including a CPA firm and a law firm, along to the luncheon to provide case studies that audience members will be able to relate to.
For more information or to register, see http://www.nawbo.org/
"I am excited about helping business owners learn how to have their true reputations represented online and through social media," Williams said. "Too often the business owner is leaving his or her reputation to be managed or controlled by the outside world. I'm excited about showing business owners how they can take control and be sure their true reputation is represented."
Five Star Economy builds, advertises and protects five-star reputations so its clients' businesses can focus on attracting and retaining customers. Its hands-on marketing approach is maintenance-
