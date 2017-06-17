 
Industry News





Five Star Economy's Brian Williams to Cover Reputation Marketing & Social Media on June 27, 2017

 
 
LAS VEGAS - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Brian Williams, president of Five Star Economy, will present about reputation management, social media and reputation marketing on June 27, 2017 at the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Southern Nevada Chapter luncheon.

The event will take place at Cili Restaurant at the Bali Hai Golf Club, 5160 S. Las Vegas Blvd., from 11:30 am. -1 p.m.  The cost is $35 for pre-registered NAWBO members and $45 for guests. A higher fee is charged for walk-ins.

Williams plans to bring some Five Star Economy clients, including a CPA firm and a law firm, along to the luncheon to provide case studies that audience members will be able to relate to.

For more information or to register, see http://www.nawbo.org/events/events-calendar or call Five Star Economy at (877) 302-1737 to receive the event details by email.

"I am excited about helping business owners learn how to have their true reputations represented online and through social media," Williams said. "Too often the business owner is leaving his or her reputation to be managed or controlled by the outside world.  I'm  excited about showing business owners how they can take control and be sure their true reputation is represented."

Five Star Economy builds, advertises and protects five-star reputations so its clients' businesses can focus on attracting and retaining customers. Its hands-on marketing approach is maintenance-free for its clients. For more information, visit http://www.fivestareconomy.com or call (877) 302-1737

Ruth Furman
***@ruthfurman.com
Source:Five Star Economy
Email:***@ruthfurman.com Email Verified
Tags:Five Star Economy, Reputation Management, Reputation Marketing
Industry:Internet
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
