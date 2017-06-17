News By Tag
New recruitment product range launch
C&D Group announces launch of exciting new recruitment channels to benefit micro business.
C&D's Vacancy Marketing Solutions, a new B2B service product, allows small businesses to advertise their vacancies through C&D's multiple vacancy marketing channels without incurring the traditional specialist recruitment placement cost.
The product offering begins with a QuickHire vacancy advertisement to which employers can add selected additional bolt-on services as needed, to create the exact vacancy marketing package they need. Bolt-on services include writing copy for job adverts, CV Screening, pay-per-click packages, E-shots, employer brand profile features, and campaigns.
The service will be managed by C&D Group's own in-house marketing desk which is one of this successful recruitment agency's differentiating features.
The service will be launched at the SWExpo 2017 with a limited number of free trials on offer. Small companies and organisations who do not have the budget to afford a full specialist recruitment service, can use C&D's Vacancy Marketing Solutions to scale their employment needs as required.
See more at https://www.cdrecruitment.co.uk/
