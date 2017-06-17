 
News By Tag
* Recruitment
* Swindon Vacancies
* Vacancy advertising
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* swindon
  Wiltshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817

New recruitment product range launch

C&D Group announces launch of exciting new recruitment channels to benefit micro business.
 
SWINDON, England - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Recruitment agency, C&D Group Ltd, will be launching a range of new multiple recruitment channels and recruitment marketing products.  These are designed to enable micro and small businesses to compete with large competitors for top talent against the backdrop of the current skills shortages experienced in Wiltshire and the UK.

C&D's Vacancy Marketing Solutions, a new B2B service product, allows small businesses to advertise their vacancies through C&D's multiple vacancy marketing channels without incurring the traditional specialist recruitment placement cost.

The product offering begins with a QuickHire vacancy advertisement to which employers can add selected additional bolt-on services as needed, to create the exact vacancy marketing package they need.  Bolt-on services include writing copy for job adverts, CV Screening, pay-per-click packages, E-shots, employer brand profile features, and campaigns.

The service will be managed by C&D Group's own in-house marketing desk which is one of this successful recruitment agency's differentiating features.

The service will be launched at the SWExpo 2017 with a limited number of free trials on offer.  Small companies and organisations who do not have the budget to afford a full specialist recruitment service, can use C&D's Vacancy Marketing Solutions to scale their employment needs as required.

See more at https://www.cdrecruitment.co.uk/

Contact
Glenn Bauer
***@cdrecruitment.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@cdrecruitment.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Recruitment, Swindon Vacancies, Vacancy advertising
Industry:Human resources
Location:swindon - Wiltshire - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share