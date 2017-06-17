2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY Head Coach Billy Gernon

Billy Gernon

Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic

Billy Gernon is currently in his seventh season at the helm of Bronco baseball and his 15th overall season as a head coach. Known as one of the most energetic coaches in the country, Gernon has left his mark on the Bronco baseball program in a short period of time after guiding the 2016 squad to the school's first-ever MAC Tournament Championship.Gernon is the eighth head coach of the Bronco baseball program. Before that, he was the head coach at IPFW for nine seasons. He also spent two seasons working as an assistant at Michigan State. Gernon is the all-time winning coach in IPFW history.Gernon played three seasons at Indiana University Southeast as the ace of the pitching staff and was named the Team MVP as a sophomore. Then, he transferred to Indiana University where he pitched for the Hoosiers, earning wins against Michigan and Purdue and saves against Iowa and Illinois.