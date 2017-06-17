News By Tag
Charity calendar in support of The Eve Appeal - Women wrestlers get tough on female cancers
The calendar will feature twelve female British wrestling personalities from across the UK. The wrestlers will be taking part in strong, glamourous and playful photoshoots in their wrestling attire, a cosplay costume and their home/work environment to show all aspects of who they are and what they do.
Profits from the calendar will be donated to The Eve Appeal, who raise awareness and fund research in the five gynaecological cancers. The cause was selected by the Ladies of the Squared Circle which exists to both promote female wrestling and raise awareness and funds for worthwhile causes.
Sarah Barraclough-
Athena Lamnisos, Chief Executive of The Eve Appeal, said: "It's vital that we take the message about gynae cancers and raise awareness of their signs and symptoms to new audiences. This is the most fantastic way to partner with a project that's championing women's sport and helping us getting women talking about their health whilst raising vital funds."
http://www.ladiesofthesquaredcircle.com
Sarah Barraclough-
hello@ladiesofthesquaredcircle.com
