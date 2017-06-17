Charity calendar in support of The Eve Appeal - Women wrestlers get tough on female cancers

The Eve Appeal

Media Contact

Sarah Barraclough- Hatch

hello@ladiesofthesquaredcircle.com Sarah Barraclough-Hatch

End

-- Leading women's wrestling project Ladies of the Squared Circle is teaming up with gynaecological cancer charity The Eve Appeal to launch its 2018 charity calendar.The calendar will feature twelve female British wrestling personalities from across the UK. The wrestlers will be taking part in strong, glamourous and playful photoshoots in their wrestling attire, a cosplay costume and their home/work environment to show all aspects of who they are and what they do.Profits from the calendar will be donated to The Eve Appeal, who raise awareness and fund research in the five gynaecological cancers. The cause was selected by the Ladies of the Squared Circle which exists to both promote female wrestling and raise awareness and funds for worthwhile causes.Sarah Barraclough-Hatch, owner of Ladies of the Squared Circle, said: "I have been a huge fan of The Eve Appeal and the work they do every day to help beat these women-specific cancers. I am pleased that I can give back and help them raise as much money as we can with this wonderful calendar that showcases the strength, personality and humour of our members. They're a tough bunch and this time they're taking on cancer."Athena Lamnisos, Chief Executive of The Eve Appeal, said: "It's vital that we take the message about gynae cancers and raise awareness of their signs and symptoms to new audiences. This is the most fantastic way to partner with a project that's championing women's sport and helping us getting women talking about their health whilst raising vital funds."Media enquiries and access to photography:hello@ladiesofthesquaredcircle.com