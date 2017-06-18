Rare Japonesque Antique Sterling Silver Tiffany Silver & Metal Tea Set

Excellent time to collect antiques made of silver while silver prices are at historic lows. Buy now before prices go back up. To emphasize the low prices of silver, Nelson and Nelson Antiques has reduced this piece by 35% OFF LIST PRICE!

antique tiffany silver & mixed metal tea set

Rare Tiffany Japonesque Hand-Hammered Silver & Mixed Metal Tea Set
Japonesque sterling silver and mixed metal tea set. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York, ca 1878. This set comprises teapot, creamer, and sugar.
Teapot has stationary handle with split front bracket mount. Creamer has pierced scroll handle wit split mount. Sugar has pierced bracket handles with scroll mounts. Teapot and sugar have inset cover with copper finial on fluted mount.
All pieces have visible hand-hammering with applied ornament, including hovering and darting insects (butterflies, beetle, and dragon fly). Teapot has leafing branches with gourds. Sugar has blossoming prunus branch. Creamer has water grasses, lily pad, bamboo stalks, and flowers.
A wonderful example of the Asian influence on Tiffany in the 1870s and '80s.
Hallmark includes pattern no. 5046 and phrase "sterling silver and other metals". French import marks. Nice condition and patina.
Dimensions: Teapot: H 6 1/2 x W 8 x D 5 3/8 in. Creamer: H 2 1/8 x W 5 1/2 x D 3 3/4 in. Sugar: H 2 3/4 x W 6 1/2 x D 4 7/8 in. Total weight: 36.6 troy ounces.