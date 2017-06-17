Tiffany Antique Sterling Silver Masterwork - Finally On Sale!

Very Desirable Tiffany Chrysanthemum Sterling Silver Punchbowl & Ladle more than $25,000 off list price.

Steve Nelson

6468635416

***@aol.com

-- Antique Tiffany Chrysanthemum Sterling Silver Punchbowl & Ladle (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1360544/enlargement1360544nelson.html)Sale Price: $48,750.00Originally Listed at $75,000.00Wow.Very desirable sterling silver punchbowl and ladle in Chrysanthemum pattern. Made by Tiffany & Co. in New York. The bowl has curved sides and turned-down scalloped rim. Raised base terminating in 4 volute scrolls.Chrysanthemums applied to rim, bowl exterior and base – dense and textural flowers that spill over the edge. Bowl interior has twisted flutes suggestive of stems and engraved garland. Holds 32 pints.Ladle in same pattern with richly gilt double-spout bowl.A monumental piece in a pattern that was introduced by Tiffany in 1880. It is a New World interpretation of a Japanese motif.Bowl hallmark includes pattern no. 6911 and director's letter T (1892-1902). Ladle also hallmarked. Condition: Fine with strong definition and delicate patina.Dimensions: Bowl: H 9 3/4 x D 21 in. Ladle: L 18 in. Total weight (with ladle): 236 troy ounces.See more exquisite photos at:No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.See more at:"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years."All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."Steve Nelson