Local lawyer appointed as Chair of national organisation, Solicitors for the Elderly
Local solicitor, David Sinclair of Acorn Solicitors in Taunton, has been appointed Chair of Solicitors for the Elderly at this year's Annual Conference in London.
The announcement was made during SFE's Annual Conference on Thursday, where industry professionals gathered to discuss key changes and issues affecting the older client sector. Highlights included a keynote address by Dame Joan Bakewell on her experiences growing older and interacting with older people in her role as Voice of the Older People.
Other topics included the residential nil rate band, promoting social health, and deprivation of liberty. Liz Holdsworth, a retired solicitor and Regional Co-ordinator for the SFE Shropshire group, was also awarded the inaugural SFE Lifetime Achievement Award, for her contributions to the organisation and the older client sector.
David has been an SFE member since he qualified as a solicitor in 2004. After setting up a successful regional group in Somerset, in 2017 he became one of the youngest solicitors to join the board of SFE Directors.
David is co-founder of family-run law firm Acorn Solicitors in Taunton, specialising in wills, probate and powers of attorney, and was shortlisted for Young Lawyer of the Year in 2009.
David commented on his new role:
"SFE is a unique organisation, comprised of members who are truly passionate about providing the best service for their clients. It's a huge privilege for me to act as Chair.
"I feel particularly humbled to follow on from Justine Clowes, who's legacy I do not take on lightly. Justine led the way to SFE's accreditation, a qualification which demonstrates the specialist client care skills that enable lawyers to advise and support older and vulnerable clients.
"As Chair, my aim is to turn the accreditation into the benchmark for professionals in the field of older client law."
Lakshmi Turner, Chief Executive of SFE, said:
"It is with great pleasure that we welcome David Sinclair as SFE's new Chair. David has been a longstanding member of the Board and I look forward to his leadership in driving SFE as the gold standard for experts practising in this area of law.
"It's an exciting time for SFE, and following national initiatives such as the recent campaign against the Government's probate fee rise, the organisation is making a positive difference to older people across the country."
SFE is an independent, national organisation of over 1,500 professionals, such as solicitors, barristers, and chartered legal executives, committed to providing the highest quality legal advice on specialist areas, such as wills, powers of attorney and elder abuse.
To find out more about SFE and how to become a member go to: http://www.sfe.legal
