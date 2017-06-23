News By Tag
A Rally to mark World Day Against Child Labor organized by Niketan Enterprises
More than 50 children of laborers participated in the awareness rally from raising slogans against child labor "Child is meant to learn and not to earn". This march began under the leadership of Mr. Niketan Gawade, CEO of the Company. The children walked from under the Hinjewadi flyover to Shivaji Chowk. The participants also included employees of the company, vendors, suppliers and contractors who pledged not to employ children on construction sites at the rally.
The International Labour Organization (ILO) launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. Each year on 12 June, the Niketan Enterprises brings together employees, vendors, contractors and workers organizations, civil society to highlight the plight of child labourers and what can be done to help them.
To know more about the company log on to the website: https://www.niketanenterprises.com/
