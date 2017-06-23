 
News By Tag
* Niketan Enterprises
* Csr
* Rally
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Construction
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


A Rally to mark World Day Against Child Labor organized by Niketan Enterprises

 
PUNE, India - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- On World Day Against Child Labor a rally was organized by Niketan Enterprises near the construction labor camps at Hinjewadi Pune under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

More than 50 children of laborers participated in the awareness rally from raising slogans against child labor "Child is meant to learn and not to earn". This march began under the leadership of Mr. Niketan Gawade, CEO of the Company. The children walked from under the Hinjewadi flyover to Shivaji Chowk. The participants also included employees of the company, vendors, suppliers and contractors who pledged not to employ children on construction sites at the rally.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002 to focus attention on the global extent of child labour and the action and efforts needed to eliminate it. Each year on 12 June, the Niketan Enterprises brings together employees, vendors, contractors and workers organizations, civil society to highlight the plight of child labourers and what can be done to help them.

To know more about the company log on to the website: https://www.niketanenterprises.com/
End
Source:Niketan Enterprises
Email:***@niketanenterprises.com Email Verified
Tags:Niketan Enterprises, Csr, Rally
Industry:Construction
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 23, 2017
Niketan Enterprises Pvt Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share