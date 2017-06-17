News By Tag
The City Harmonic's Final Album, Benediction Live, Releases Today Amidst 5-Star Acclaim!
1st Live Video Recording of "Manifesto," One Of The Only Songs To Include The Lord's Prayer Verbatim, Premieres; 6 Years Ago, "Manifesto" Launched Band To The Best-Selling New Artist On Billboard's Top Current Digital Singles Chart
The band that formed through the sweat, joy and tears of urban mission in Hamilton, Ontario, The City Harmonic, known only to those in and around Hamilton in 2010, began its worldwide trajectory in part due to the unifying hit single and worship song, "Manifesto."
See the resulting, first live video recording of "Manifesto" that premieres today
"It was nothing but humbling to sing this song along with the same crowd of people that literally inspired and blessed this whole thing that became The City Harmonic," says the band's Elias Dummer (lead vocals, keys). "This amazing journey was always meant to be about people united in God, and it felt so good to celebrate our time together and encourage one another into new seasons of ministry. It was a once in a lifetime event that I'm grateful we're able to share."
The studio recording of "Manifesto" was the band's first single out of the gate Nov. 22, 2010 and is featured on its debut EP, Introducing The City Harmonic, and as a bonus track on its first full-length album, I Have A Dream (It Feels Like Home). Launching The City Harmonic almost exactly six years ago to the best-selling new artist on Billboard's Top Current Digital Singles Chart for Christian music, the single went on to sell well over 100,000 copies while the band took home three 2011 Gospel Music Association Canada Covenant Awards, including "New Artist of the Year" along with "Modern Worship Song of the Year" and "Recorded Song of the Year" for "Manifesto."
The sentiment of unity and the heart of the gospel is what The City Harmonic intended to capture with "Manifesto,"
"People sometimes make 'the gospel' about a hundred different little things," mused Elias back in 2010. "This is what a 'manifesto' usually does - but the gospel is remarkably simple. We could spend our whole lives debating 'rightness' – and reach the end having loved no one. So, it just made sense to center on the simplicity of the Apostle's Creed and the Lord's Prayer."
In addition to "Manifesto" and the final new song from the band, "Honestly," Benediction Live includes The City Harmonic's "Praise The Lord," "Holy (Wedding Day)," "Mountaintop,"
CCM Magazine lauds the album as "a fitting way to close out the band's storied career,"
While Benediction is the final recording from The City Harmonic, the men behind-the-music – Elias and bandmates Eric Fusilier (bass), Josh Vanderlaan (drums) and Aaron Powell (guitars), have spawned a "family tree" of roots, with each band member moving into new avenues of ministry. In addition to working on a new solo worship project, Elias is involved in a church plant in Nashville (The Village UMC (http://www.thevillagenashville.com/))
For additional information on The City Harmonic, visit www.thecityharmonic.com
