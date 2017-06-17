News By Tag
Nuclear Medicine (Radiopharmaceuticals) Market Size, Development and Forecast to 2023
Use of alpha radio immunotherapy for treatment of oncological disorders and use of nuclear medicine or radiopharmaceuticals with conventional diagnostics imaging systems, such as computed tomography (CT) scan and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, are the major trends in the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market. Nuclear medicine procedures help in diagnosis of a disease with detailed and accurate results in its early stage, i.e. often before symptoms occur. Nuclear medicine tests are pain less and provide information about specific organs with minimum amount of radiation; this in turn helps physicians to treat a wide range of diseases, such as cancer, bone metastasis, and thyroid.
The nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market can be segmented as diagnostics and therapeutics. The diagnostics segment leads the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market. The diagnostics segment can be further categorized into single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) and positron emission tomography (PET). SPECT segment will be leading the nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceutical diagnostics market in the coming years due to its wider availability and less cost. The therapeutics segment can be further categorized into beta emitters, alpha emitters, and brachytherapy isotopes. The beta emitters will be the leading segment in the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceutical therapeutics market.
Some of the major players operating in the global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market are GE Healthcare, Bayer Healthcare, Cardinal Health Inc., Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Nordion Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A, Mallinckrodt plc, and IBA Molecular Imaging.
