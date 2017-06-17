Alloy marketing introduce dedicated marketing services for fitness professionals

The new service is intended to address the marketing needs of this growing industry

-- Having previously offer marketing services to clients across a number of industries, the new range of dedicated marketing services is tailored specifically to clients in the fitness industry including personal trainers, athletes, nutritionists, independent and chain gyms and coaches. It provides comprehensive digital and offline marketing services tailored to this niche, building on the company's previous work with a number of clients in the industry. As well as having provided these services to a number of clients over the years, the team at Alloy Marketing are building on their own sports experience, from regular training to competing in sports at a national level.The new fitness focussed services draw on a number of the firm's existing offerings and tailor them specifically to health and fitness professionals. Their existing marketing services include graphic design, website design and technical SEO intended to increase the visibility of these customer's businesses.The world of fitness has experienced exponential growth in recent years, increasing competition in this sector significantly. To this end, the new dedicated services are built around website designs with high conversion rates, encouraging customers to not just visit the client's websites but optimising the platform in order to drive revenue and maintain an edge in a busy marketplace.The new offering covers a wide range of the services typically required by fitness professionals to establish a presence on social media. Graphic design services are offered to create bespoke artwork optimised for header images and profile photos on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and more. As well as profile setup and optimisation, Alloy offer a range of social media posting packages which draw on their experience both creating and consuming fitness related content.The SEO portions of the service are build around increasing the visibility of fitness professionals on a local or national level. A thorough technical audit is carried out to discover inconsistencies in a client's digital presence and targets these areas for improvement. The aim is to increase a website's performance in search engine results pages. A long term strategy which takes into account what a business offers is created in order to work towards increasing rankings performance.As well as building websites from scratch, Alloy marketing also carry out ongoing website improvements. Their conversion rate optimisation service is carried out by web designers and draws on data about a website's performance. The objective is to make improvements which over time will increase the percentage of visitors to a website that go on to make a purchase from it, thereby increasing the cost effectiveness of other marketing strategies.Alloy Marketing Ltd are a marketing company based in Manchester providing website design and development, branding, social media and SEO services.