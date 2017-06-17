News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Celebrating D.C.'s Latino Leaders"
Dr. Clayton Lawrence and the LEAP organizations celebrate and congratulate Washington D.C.'s outstanding Latino leaders and organizations.
The LEAP organizations have been incredibly proud to partner with the GWHCC, whose mission "supports the economic development of the Washington D.C. metropolitan region, by facilitating the success of Latino and other minority-owned businesses and the communities they serve through networking, advocacy, education, and access to capital." LEAP Foundation DC was conferred the Non-Profit Award at the 38th Annual Gala, honoring Hispanic doctors in business in 2014, and is excited to celebrate the recognition of an equally as special honoree this year.
"We are thrilled that a close friend, and a Washington hero, is this year's Non-Profit Organization Leader of the Year Honoree," Dr. Lawrence shared. "Ms. Maria Fernanda Borja, President and CEO of the Latino Student Fund (LSF), has been a champion, educating Washington's underserved Hispanic youth for over 18 years. She has been an inspiration to me and so many others, and her tireless work has forever changed the face of our great community."
In commemoration of the occasion, LEAP Foundation DC is donating a $1000 scholarship to LSF in Ms. Fernanda's honor at the Gala. LEAP Foundation DC and LSF have had a collaborative partnership and strong relationship for many years, working in conjunction to support each other's missions of serving the underserved.
LEAP Foundation DC has also had a strong partnership with the GWHCC, most recently supporting and being invited to attend an executive business delegation to Cuba with Prince George's County Executive, Rushern L. Baker, III, which was led and hosted by the GWHCC last November.
"As a minority business leader, it has been so important to collaborate and build partnerships with other minority leaders that are looking to pave the way for our next generation of leaders," Dr. Lawrence stated. "We, again, are thrilled to congratulate Ms. Maria Fernanda Borja for her excellent work in our community, and we would also like to congratulate and extend our support to GWHCC's newest President and CEO, Nicole Quiroga, We look forward to seeing and continuing to support the phenomenal efforts of this organization."
GWHCC's 41st Annual Gala will be held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, at 1330 Maryland Avenue SW, Washington, DC, 20024, at 7:00 p.m. To learn more about how you can support the event, please visit www.gwhcc.org. To learn more about LEAP Foundation DC and LEAP, LLC, please visit http://www.leapfoundationdc.org and http://www.leap4staffing.com.
Contact
Dr. Clayton Lawrence
202-349-4089
***@leapfoundationdc.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse