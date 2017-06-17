 
News By Tag
* Bio Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* American Canyon
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Anti-Bacterial Science: The World's First 2-In-1 Anti-Bacterial Treatment System

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Bio Technology

Industry:
* Environment

Location:
* American Canyon - California - US

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Bactakleen Bio Tech is a professional team leading and provider of innovative anti-bacterial Nano technology treatments announces the introduction of Bactakleen anti-bacterial science. 2-in-1 anti-bacterial treatments systems useful to all publicly used equipment. The products have been clinically tested to be the best of today's anti-bacterial technology providing a synergy of treatments to successfully eliminate harmful micro-organisms, not just on contact services but in hard to reach places as well. We are extremely pleased to introduce this project as it combines the best of the 21st-century technology.

KEEP YOUR FAMILY GERM-FREE!

Introducing the innovative Anti-Bacterial treatment system that is designed to eliminate up to 99.9% (as tested by TUV) of germs, bacteria and fungus lurking inside air conditioning systems of vehicles and properties. Most people take for granted the air we breathe thinking that is safe and clean when in actual fact there are millions of germs, bacteria and fungus growing inside the air conditioning system. Until now it is extremely tedious and expensive task to remove the germs, bacteria and fungus from air conditioning system as it would take a lot of time equipment to do so. Ultra Mist is a quick and easy to apply with great result within 15 minutes. There is no need to dismantle the air conditioning system to treat the problem.

Bactakleen caters for all industries.

Critical areas include:

Vehicles – Cars, bus, vans, trucks, planes, train, taxis

Homes – Bedrooms, toilets, living room and kitchen

Offices – Conference rooms, living rooms and kitchen, pantry, toilets

Restaurants – Kitchen, Toilets and dining areas

Hotels – Bedrooms, common areas, lobby, toilets

Schools – classrooms, library, toilets, cafeteria, playground equipment

Shopping malls – Toilets, Cafeteria, playground equipment

Shopping Malls – Toilets, common areas, shopping trolleys

Hospitals & clinic – Toilets, surgical theaters, treatment rooms recovery rooms.

About Bactakleen Anti-Bacterial Science
To learn more about bactakleen anti-bacterial by Bactakleen Bio Tech, people are advised to simply visit the official website at https://www.bactakleen.net

Contact
Bactakleen Bio Tech
***@bactakleen.net
End
Source:Bactakleen Bio Tech
Email:***@bactakleen.net
Tags:Bio Technology
Industry:Environment
Location:American Canyon - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
mariadesk News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share