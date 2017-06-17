News By Tag
Anti-Bacterial Science: The World's First 2-In-1 Anti-Bacterial Treatment System
KEEP YOUR FAMILY GERM-FREE!
Introducing the innovative Anti-Bacterial treatment system that is designed to eliminate up to 99.9% (as tested by TUV) of germs, bacteria and fungus lurking inside air conditioning systems of vehicles and properties. Most people take for granted the air we breathe thinking that is safe and clean when in actual fact there are millions of germs, bacteria and fungus growing inside the air conditioning system. Until now it is extremely tedious and expensive task to remove the germs, bacteria and fungus from air conditioning system as it would take a lot of time equipment to do so. Ultra Mist is a quick and easy to apply with great result within 15 minutes. There is no need to dismantle the air conditioning system to treat the problem.
Bactakleen caters for all industries.
Critical areas include:
Vehicles – Cars, bus, vans, trucks, planes, train, taxis
Homes – Bedrooms, toilets, living room and kitchen
Offices – Conference rooms, living rooms and kitchen, pantry, toilets
Restaurants – Kitchen, Toilets and dining areas
Hotels – Bedrooms, common areas, lobby, toilets
Schools – classrooms, library, toilets, cafeteria, playground equipment
Shopping malls – Toilets, Cafeteria, playground equipment
Shopping Malls – Toilets, common areas, shopping trolleys
Hospitals & clinic – Toilets, surgical theaters, treatment rooms recovery rooms.
About Bactakleen Anti-Bacterial Science
To learn more about bactakleen anti-bacterial by Bactakleen Bio Tech, people are advised to simply visit the official website at https://www.bactakleen.net
