Anti-Bacterial Science: The World's First 2-In-1 Anti-Bacterial Treatment System

Contact

Bactakleen Bio Tech

***@bactakleen.net Bactakleen Bio Tech

End

-- Bactakleen Bio Tech is a professional team leading and provider of innovative anti-bacterial Nano technology treatments announces the introduction of Bactakleen anti-bacterial science. 2-in-1 anti-bacterial treatments systems useful to all publicly used equipment. The products have been clinically tested to be the best of today's anti-bacterial technology providing a synergy of treatments to successfully eliminate harmful micro-organisms, not just on contact services but in hard to reach places as well. We are extremely pleased to introduce this project as it combines the best of the 21-century technology.Introducing the innovative Anti-Bacterial treatment system that is designed to eliminate up to 99.9% (as tested by TUV) of germs, bacteria and fungus lurking inside air conditioning systems of vehicles and properties. Most people take for granted the air we breathe thinking that is safe and clean when in actual fact there are millions of germs, bacteria and fungus growing inside the air conditioning system. Until now it is extremely tedious and expensive task to remove the germs, bacteria and fungus from air conditioning system as it would take a lot of time equipment to do so. Ultra Mist is a quick and easy to apply with great result within 15 minutes. There is no need to dismantle the air conditioning system to treat the problem.Critical areas include:Vehicles – Cars, bus, vans, trucks, planes, train, taxisHomes – Bedrooms, toilets, living room and kitchenOffices – Conference rooms, living rooms and kitchen, pantry, toiletsRestaurants – Kitchen, Toilets and dining areasHotels – Bedrooms, common areas, lobby, toiletsSchools – classrooms, library, toilets, cafeteria, playground equipmentShopping malls – Toilets, Cafeteria, playground equipmentShopping Malls – Toilets, common areas, shopping trolleysHospitals & clinic – Toilets, surgical theaters, treatment rooms recovery rooms.To learn more about bactakleen anti-bacterial by Bactakleen Bio Tech, people are advised to simply visit the official website at https://www.bactakleen.net