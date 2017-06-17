News By Tag
Unlimited HubSpot tasks done for a fixed monthly fee with HubSnacks
HubSpot Certified Agency Partner Juice Tactics announces the launch of HubSnacks to drive maximum value from your HubSpot investment
Anybody investing in a software product wants to know when they'll start to see returned value. HubSnacks enables marketing and sales teams to start receiving the benefits they expected immediately.
When your team has built the necessary skills, or has freed up enough time to use HubSpot's tools to their full potential, you can cancel the subscription, leaving you with a perfectly set up installation and with all the templates you need to keep growing.
When the CEO of SourceConnect.net needed immediate results from HubSpot, he went straight to HubSnacks -
"HubSnacks enables my team to offload all those small repetitive tasks to a fully trained team, and it feels great knowing that I'm getting the most from my HubSpot installation, and all our energy is focused 100% on growing our company." Rob Bush, CEO of SourceConnect.net
HubSnacks is not an agency. HubSnacks is a productised service for the company that knows what it wants to do and just wants someone with a proven record in HubSpot to deliver the work fast and accurately every time.
Why was HubSnacks created?
Ian Horley, CEO of Juice Tactics commented "As an Inbound Consultancy, we've been building HubSpot based lead generation and sales automation funnels for service providers for over 4 years. In that time, countless clients have asked if we'd lend a helping hand with all sorts of other tasks. In response, we created a highly automated and streamlined package that our clients could subscribe to for long after we finished with the initial consulting project. It has scaled so well, we have now launched it to all HubSpot users, no matter where they are and what their business is."
Here are a few of the ideas
• Make changes to your HubSpot COS website
• Modify templates for email, landing pages and forms
• Make HubSpot forms, CTAs & lead flows look great on your WordPress site
• Check your analytics are set up correctly
• Configure HubSpot integration to other services
• Migrate blog posts from WordPress to HubSpot
• Build a template based on your designs - email, landing page and forms
• Resize and overlay text on images for banners in HubSpot templates
• Set up campaign workflows based on your design
For a full list of service tiers, products and pricing visit https://www.hubsnacks.com
HubSnacks is an independently developed service offering by Juice Tactics and has not been endorsed or verified by HubSpot, Inc. HubSpot, Inc. shall have no liability whatsoever in respect of the HubSnacks service offered by Juice Tactics.
About Juice Tactics Ltd
Juice Tactics is the HubSpot Certified Agency Partner that operates HubSnacks as a trading style. HubSnacks is a productised service with a team of fully HubSpot Certified experts.
The Juice Tactics team holds multiple HubSpot certifications qualifying us to complete tasks from HubSpot Basic to enterprise. Juice Tactics' consulting business is dedicated to helping service providers to install a digital lead generation and sales closing process that is proven to add hundreds of thousands of pounds to their bottom line - predictably.
There is no requirement to be a Juice Tactics consulting client to use HubSnacks.
Find out more about Juice Tactics here https://www.juicetactics.com
Contact
Ian Horley
Juice Tactics Ltd
***@juicetactics.com
End
