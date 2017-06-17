 
Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic

Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic is a full service sports and physiotherapy clinic serving the GTA community within Mississaugaand Oakville area
 
 
OAKVILLE, Ontario - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- From after-work gym-goers to elite professional athletes, Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic and its multi disciplinary healthcare team of sports doctors, physiotherapists, chiropractors, massage therapists, acupuncturists, athletic therapists, massage therapists and pedorthists assists all  patients in staying supple, flexible, and active while enabling them to achieve their fitness and competition goals.

Mississauga, Oakville-ON.---Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic (www.sheddonphysio.com) is a full service sports and physiotherapy clinic with commitment to care. Considering injuries can happen anytime and the pain maybe unbearable at times, the clinic is open for long extended hours with the added option of email contact with the therapist.

Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic takes has established a strong network of therapists from all facets of health . The multi disciplinary healthcare team includes sports doctors, physiotherapists, chiropractors, massage therapists, acupuncturists, athletic therapists, massage therapists and pedorthists. . This form of treatment approach allows patients to get individualized one on one treatment and a customized rehabilitation plan of care that is specific for their health need

Having worked with the Athlete Training Centre, OAK since 2005, Oakville Soccer Club since 2015, and multiple other teams as well as sporting organizations, Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic is increasingly being suggested as the go to clinic for sports related injusries by over 140 family doctors in the GTA and have accepted over 3,000 new patients in the past 12 months. It is truly one of the most trusted sports and physioterapy clinics within the Oakville Mississauga area.

Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic also works closely with OAK-Oakville Aquatics club ( http://www.oakvilleaquatics.ca/) and joins the teams through the course of the year as they participate in various camps, trials and national competitions. Therapists at Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic just recently traveled with the Senior Oakville Aquatics Club team to the March break training camp in Florida as the medical support staff working for two Olympians, other nationally ranked swimmers and participating athletes to help them perform at optimal level. This included therapy, injury prevention, education, coordination with coaches and setting out a plan for those going to World Trials.

Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic staff members have been working with athletes since 1995 and hence have immense expeirence coordinating with coaches, trainers, and fitness instructors to speed up recovery of patient injuries and get them back to being active safely. Throughout treatment their focus remains to be prime athletic performance and physical fitness, from after-work gym-goers to elite professional athletes, they help patients stay supple, flexible, and active while enabling them to achieve their fitness and competition goals—whether on a personal or professional level.

Services available at Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic include:

• Physiotherapy : Individualized therapy services for desired results.
• Chiropractic: Focuses on treatments for injuries of the musculoskeletal system.
• Massage Therapy: Massage therapy for tension and stress relief.
• Sports Medicine Doctor: Individualized therapy services for desired results.
• Concussion Management: For treatment of sport-related concussions or other neurological injuries

For more information, please visit www.sheddonphysio.com

