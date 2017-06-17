News By Tag
Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic
Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic is a full service sports and physiotherapy clinic serving the GTA community within Mississaugaand Oakville area
Mississauga, Oakville-ON.---
Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic takes has established a strong network of therapists from all facets of health . The multi disciplinary healthcare team includes sports doctors, physiotherapists, chiropractors, massage therapists, acupuncturists, athletic therapists, massage therapists and pedorthists. . This form of treatment approach allows patients to get individualized one on one treatment and a customized rehabilitation plan of care that is specific for their health need
Having worked with the Athlete Training Centre, OAK since 2005, Oakville Soccer Club since 2015, and multiple other teams as well as sporting organizations, Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic is increasingly being suggested as the go to clinic for sports related injusries by over 140 family doctors in the GTA and have accepted over 3,000 new patients in the past 12 months. It is truly one of the most trusted sports and physioterapy clinics within the Oakville Mississauga area.
Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic also works closely with OAK-Oakville Aquatics club ( http://www.oakvilleaquatics.ca/
Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic staff members have been working with athletes since 1995 and hence have immense expeirence coordinating with coaches, trainers, and fitness instructors to speed up recovery of patient injuries and get them back to being active safely. Throughout treatment their focus remains to be prime athletic performance and physical fitness, from after-work gym-goers to elite professional athletes, they help patients stay supple, flexible, and active while enabling them to achieve their fitness and competition goals—whether on a personal or professional level.
Services available at Sheddon Physiotherapy Sports Clinic include:
• Physiotherapy : Individualized therapy services for desired results.
• Chiropractic:
• Massage Therapy: Massage therapy for tension and stress relief.
• Sports Medicine Doctor: Individualized therapy services for desired results.
• Concussion Management: For treatment of sport-related concussions or other neurological injuries
For more information, please visit www.sheddonphysio.com
