India Today Best Universities Survey puts Banasthali Vidyapith among top ranking Institutions
Every year during this month, temperatures keep rising not only due to heat but also due to best Universities and college surveys / rankings released by four decades old India Today magazine whose circulation and readership run into millions
The Best Universities Survey conducted by leading market research group Nielsen, generated a list of 500 universities and put 600 experts across the country to rank the universities by distributing 100 points across various parameters. The expert opinions determined the perceptual rank of the university. The factual rank was generated by aggregating the actual data on various parameters provided by the universities. By giving 50 percent weight to the perceptual rank and factual rank, the final rankings were arrived and the overall score was indexed to 100.
In the recently released Best Universities Survey by India Today, based on Reputation, Quality of academic input, Faculty, Research Publications & Projects, Student care, Infrastructure, Innovation and Governance, Admission Procedure, Placement prospects, Global exposure and students security. Banasthali Vidyapith features in 17th position and is the only women's University in the top 30. It is indeed a matter of pride that Banasthali also is in 4th position in this survey among private universities.
Every educational institution in India today has a name but it is undisputable that only very few like Banasthali have a legacy. The humble Vidyapith which started on 06 October 1935 with 5 students today stands with 15000 students drawn from various parts of India and abroad as the largest fully residential women's university in the world offering a variety of programmes The Undergraduate / Post Graduate / Doctoral programmes offered at Banasthali University include Humanities & Social Sciences, Education, Science & Technology, Fine Arts, Design, Management, Mathematics & Applied Computer Technology, Home Science, Earth Science, Legal Studies and Pharmacy.
Banasthali's daughters who are indeed alumni with a difference can be found in all latitudes, longitudes and altitudes across the globe in public life, sports, social work, corporate, civil services, aviation, health care, fine arts, ICT, Cinema, Mass media & journalism, classical music etc.
About Banasthali: The Institution has played a big role in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today. Team Banasthali with Vice Chancellor J C Bose Memorial Award for eminent scientist recipient Prof Aditya Shastri a highly acclaimed alumnus of BITS Pilani, SUNY State University of New York Stony Brook and MIT USA is indeed racing forward to be the very best among global women universities.
P.O. Banasthali Vidyapith
Rajasthan – 304022
91 1438 228456 / 228341
info@banasthali.ac.in
