EY Italian NPL market report: €329bn of non-performing exposures - Technology service prov
EY states in its market report that it is currently working on a potential collaboration with servicing providers such as Debitos in order to sell non-performing loans quickly and transparently (see Market Report page 18/19). The German FinTech company allows non-performing loans to be traded via its auction-based online platform. "We are the only provider in Europe to process loan sales entirely online – from establishing contact with investors through to the sale," said Timur Peters, founder of Debitos. Debitos recently opened its online marketplace for third-party advisors. In doing so, the company is reacting to a demand from the market to make its infrastructure available for transaction advisors. "Third-party advisors can now use our debt market as a kind of 'white label solution' for their own debt sales. This will bring more momentum to the NPL market," added Mr. Peters.
About Debitos:
Debitos is an online marketplace which allows companies, banks and funds to sell their illiquid credit exposures on the market through its auction-based online transaction platform. The platform leverages on the digitalization of the entire sale process and can reduce the expected disposal timing to 3-8 weeks compared to 3-6 months of the traditional process. A complete set of tools, from data presentation and analysis (through its Virtual Data Room) to market data, Q&A monitoring and online bidding are provided on the platform to deliver one single point of deal/market intelligence, interaction and pricing. Debitos, which was founded in Frankfurt in 2010 and has since concluded more than 220 online transactions with a total gross book value in excess of €1.8bn, is in the process of expanding its business across Europe.
