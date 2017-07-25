Custom mold for Industrial designers, plant managers, inventors and investors Intertech is a professional mold maker and molding factory in Taiwan. For past 30 years time, we work so closely with the following 4x types of major customers :

custom mold

Media Contact

Deb Hsien

886228334646

intertech@seed- net.tw Deb Hsien886228334646

End

-- Custom mold for Industrial designers, plant managers, inventors and investorshttp://www.taiwanmoldmaker.com1). We work for industrial designers :- There are a lot of industrial designers who works for different project and who develops for new projects from time to time in the world. For their industrial design, they definitely require some professional mold making shop like Intertech to cooperate with them making many idea checking, design checking, mold making possibility checking and production checking possibility check. Yes, Intertech exactly provides such working capability to them.- In addition, Intertech provides pricing estimation job for helping them to evaluate the entire manufacturing expenditure to see whether their design idea is practical or not in economic.2). We work for plant managers :- There are a lot of manufacturing factories for plastics, metal and silicones …etc in this world. They work for their product end user customers. When they get the order from them, they need to buy the quality tools to produce the product automatically without any problem in their factory. Yes, Intertech exactly provides such working capability to them.- Intertech plays another valuable role here…before the plant managers preparing their quotation to their customers, Intertech helps them to check the project design and to help them to find out the best production and the cheapest costing solution. After they present such solution to their customer, they normally can get the order easily.-Very often, many plant managers will also need to replace their existing tooling. Normally, such tooling is a mass production tooling which requires high stability and consistency without trouble in factory...Intertech completely fits for making such tooling for them most of the time.3). We work for Inventors :- Intertech is a good working partner for those innovative inventors. Many good ideals, they need good manufacturing factory like Intertech to check their mechanical design and functional application. They also need Intertech to make first prototype either it is done by milled prototype or done by 3D printing.-Intertech's prototype service here includes also the finished machining job, screw hole drilling, screw mounting, assembly and painting. So, those inventors can easily get this first prototype sample to gather their capital from the market.-In second step, do not even mention that Intertech makes good mold and quality molded products afterward for those inventors to supply to their buyer.4). We work for Investors :- Very often, for those crowd founding investors, they see a good idea, a good concept, they have no problem in gathering the money on the project, but they normally have problem in finding a good mold and molding manufacturing team to work for them. Here, Intertech provides good cooperation with them. Intertech checks the idea, discuss with them from technical vie and engineering supporting. Making proceed controlling and risk study for them, too.Have a visit Now...! Get Started Now !Email：intertech @ seed-netContact: Deb Hsien