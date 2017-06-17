 
June 2017





Naples Real Estate Dreams are Now a Reality Thanks to Dunes Realty - Jon German

Southwest Florida is home to Naples, a coastal city that offers its residents luxury, location and community in one neatly wrapped package.
 
 
NAPLES, Fla. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Southwest Florida is home to Naples, a coastal city that offers its residents luxury, location and community in one neatly wrapped package. Naples ranked first among U.S cities with the highest well-being in 2015, according to the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index. The happiest, healthiest people live in Naples, and for good reason.

The Dunes gated community offers a slice of paradise in North Naples. There are seven lucky, luxurious towers to choose from . Each tower consists of 12 floors.

The Island Series Towers Antigua, Barbados and Cayman all have 7 state of the art units on each floor. Each unit ranges in size from 1,893 Sq. Ft. to 2,187 Sq. Ft.

Grande is not just an Italian word for large. It also signifies the prestige and elegance of The Dunes' Grand Preserve towers. Grande Dominica, the first in this opulent series, consists of 87 units.

Each unit ranges in size from 2,609 Sq. Ft. to 5,605 Sq. Ft. Grande Excelsior and Grande Phoenician both consist of 90 units  ranging in size from  3,353 Sq. Ft. to 3,404 Sq. Ft  and 2,747 Sq. Ft. to 2,893 Sq. Ft respectively. The final jewel of this Naples community is  the Grande Geneva with 75 modern units ranging in size from 2798 Sq. Ft. to 3,728 Sq. Ft.

Naples is where the Gulf of Mexico hugs the pristine shore, and where the SeaGrove Communi-ty offers Coach Homes surrounded by a private lake and a wealth of amenities, including The Plantation Club.

Coach homes are ten beautiful buildings divided into four units each. There are 40 homes in total to choose from. The 20 first floor homes are each 2,061 Sq. Ft in size while the second floor homes are each 2,973 Sq. Ft.

About The Dunes Realty:

Navigating the real estate waters in Naples, especially inside The Dunes community, needs someone with decades of experience and a flawless track record of selling more than $30 million in real estate for 10 consecutive years.

Jon German, owner and Broker of Dunes Realty is the best in the business. Hiring a seasoned realtor like Jon German who knows Naples like the back of his hand is crucial in making the right choice when it comes to investing in a resort community like The Dunes.

Jon German and his team of professionals are based in Naples, Florida. The services offered by The Dunes Realty team include: title ser-vices, mortgage services as well as overseeing purchase agreements and tax strategies for obtaining a Florida residency. Naples is the right place to make a lifetime investment, especially with a successful realtor sealing the deal.

Our Official Website: http://www.thedunesrealty.com

Media Contact
Jon German
2394315735
***@thedunesrealty.com
Source:The Dunes Reality
Email:***@thedunesrealty.com
