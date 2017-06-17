 
Aurum Security Catering to Increasing Demand of Armored Vehicles in Africa

Aurum Security is the only company in the world whose armored SUVs protect from all small caliber soft-core and most armor-piercing bullets, including sniper rifles.
 
 
DUBAI, UAE - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Due to the continuous terrorism incidents, assassinations and armed carjacking, the demand for armored vehicles is increasing in Africa. The regular violent crimes have significantly raised the community's awareness of personal safety. Aurum Security, a premier company specializing in design and manufacturing of highly protected vehicles, is leaving no stone unturned to meet the rising demand of armored vehicles in Africa by supplying Armored Lexus and Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 200.

The armored vehicles designed and manufactured by Germany based Aurum Security includes cash-in-transit vehicles, high-end armored vehicles owned by diplomats and diplomatic missions and luxury armored vehicles vehicles belonging to tycoons. Security agents are concerned that criminals and terrorists can hijack armored vehicles and use them to commit crime. However, the Armored Lexus vehicle designed by Aurum is the synonym for premium cars. The car provides luxury and comfort in association with a powerful engine and modern technology. All these features make the civilians satisfied that they are traveling in a high-class security vehicle.

A senior official from the Aurum Security stated, "Due to insecurity in Africa and increased terrorism in almost all parts of the world, we're finding an increased number of enquirers and an increased number of sales. We are also trying our level best to cater to the increasing demand of armored vehicles." Further he said, "When you're inside our Armored Lexus, you should absolutely have no worries. Even if there happens to be a sudden terrorist attack, and someone tries to shoot a weapon at you, it will cause no harm. This is because the cars are fitted with ballistic steel and bulletproof windows."

The global armored vehicle market is expected to significantly grow over the next seven years as it is not only used in the defense sector but also in the commercial sector. Furthermore, the countries are taking precautionary measures to hinder various threats from cross border terrorists, civilian unrest due to contrast in ideas and rebellious groups. This in turn is expected to have a positive impact on the market in the coming years.

For more information about armored vehicles designed & manufactured by German-based Aurum Security, please visit http://www.aurum-security.de/en/our-cars/short-summary.html

ABOUT AURUM SECURITY

Located in Franfurt Germany, Aurum Security specializes in designing and manufacturing of highly protected vehicles. Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 200 and Armored Lexus are their flagship vehicle. They have been certified in Germany to the highest level of protection for civilian armored vehicles, while being only 10% heavier than a typical armored vehicle. Aurum Security is the only company in the world whose armored SUVs protect from all small caliber soft-core and most armor-piercing bullets, including sniper rifles. Their armored vehicles also provide an exceptional level of anti-blast protection – against hand-grenades, anti-personnel mines, up to 120 kg TNT side-blast and an anti-tank mine under the wheel.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Address:

AurumSecurity GmbH
Falkensteiner Str. 77
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

Media Contact:

Phone: +49 69 348 77967
Fax: +49 69 348 77969

Еmail: info@aurum-security.de

Website: http://www.aurum-security.de/en/our-cars/armored-lexus-570-vpam-7-vpam-vr-10.html

