This summer book your stay at Halkidiki Luxury Villas

Contact

Alexander Mirades

***@gmail.com Alexander Mirades

End

-- Halkidiki, in northern Greece, offers crystal clear waters, endless sunshine and powdery sand beaches against a backdrop of stunning green mountain scenery. Eagles Villas, with its superior accommodations and exemplary services and facilities offers well heeled travelers the perfect base from which to discover this wonderful part of the country.Renowned for its incredible natural beauty, Halkidiki, in the north of Greece, offers visitors the perfect location to relax, unwind and enjoy the sheer beauty of their surroundings. With its crystal clear waters and powdery sand beaches, the area has been slowly gathering global attention, offering visitors from around the world an incredible experience. Situated amongst lush Mediterranean gardens overlooking the sea, Eagles Villas offer a world of luxury in a family-run resort featuring an extensive collection of luxury villas. Conceived with serenity and repose in mind, the 40 luxuriously appointed villas are the epitome of chic refinement and comfort.These exceptionaleffortlessly combine total privacy with world-class service leaving privileged guests to make use of all the luxury facilities of its sister property, the world renowned Eagles Palace Resort which offers some of the very best dining in Halkidiki, via a broad range of onsite restaurants offering differing gastronomic experiences as well as bars which promise to dazzle with their views and exciting cocktail offerings. Further facilities include the incredible spa, a wealth of wellness activities for both children and adults as well as other experiences introducing guests to the surrounding open seas and wealth of attractions that the area has to offer.Boasting the finest, the Eagles villas are located on a verdant hilltop, thereby offering the most amazing views over the sea and awe-inspiring sunsets. Days in these villas in Halkidiki with pool are spent in absolute luxury - basking in the sun taking advantage of their expansive outdoors spaces, taking a dip in their private pools or dining al fresco on their terraces. Decorated with sophistication and style, specially appointed interiors and elegant living spaces open out onto spacious outdoor lounge areas in a world where absolutely everything has been designed with comfort in mind. The perfect choice for discerning travelers seeking pure indulgence, the Private Pool Suites measuring in 80m2 promise an unforgettable experience offering spacious accommodation that includes two marble bathrooms, separate showers, living room and master bedroom, as well as two LCD TV's and a Hi-Fi system to accompany private moments by the pool.Contact:Skala Neon Rodon, Ouranoupolis, Halkidiki, GR 630 75, GreeceT: +302377031070, +302377440070, +302377440060F: +30 23770 31383E: info@eaglesvillas.grRESERVATIONS+30 23770 31070Visitfor details