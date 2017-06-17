VIE Technology Launches New Series of Next Generation 2.8-inch Feature Phones

g09

VIE Technology Pvt. Ltd.

01165493757

***@vie-india.com

-- VIE Technology Pvt. Ltd., Company today announced the launch of VIEBARG16 Feature Phone, The handset boasts of great features that make it worth. The phone's main attraction is its sharp 2.8-inch LCD display that brightens everything up. It also comes with a powerful 1200-2400 mAh battery that will give you a whopping 15-20 hours of talk-time. Sample shipments start today.The VIEBARG16 is available in 32 MB, 64MB and 128MB capacities and similarly battery 1200 mAh, 1800 mAh and 2400 mAh. The model comes in Grey, White and Black colors and is available in India at very nominal prices.The mobile phone has a 2.8 inch screen with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixel. The handset is powered with 1200-2400 mAh of battery capacity. The mobile phone has 88 grams weighs and comes with dimensions of 132.8 x 57 x 11.3 mm, also features a rear camera of 0.3 mp, video recording and video resolution of VGA. The mobile phone supports GSM + GSM network band and operates at frequencies of 2G GSM 900/1800 MHz, the device has multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth and USB. Other features of the mobile phone include dual SIM Cards.Follow the link below for more on the new products and VIE Technology.Customer Inquiries:Customer Care DepartmentInformation in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.About VIE TechnologyVIE Technology Pvt. Ltd. is most trusted company in the field of Development, Manufacturing, Exporting and Service providing of several Electronic and Digital devices. Our main capability is our client centric attitude that has helped us to build a whopping clientele all over the world. We serve our patrons with an ardent attitude and never let them down with any of their demands. Our flawlessness can be seen in our products & services and that are simply unbeatable. In addition to this, we attempt to provide complete satisfaction to our customers so that their trust is always bestowed upon us.Founded in 2003, today's VIE Technology is most Trusted OEM Manufacturer and having 1000+ satisfied customers worldwide, We are running 250 plus service networks across PAN India.To find out more about VIE Technology, visit http://www.vie-india.com/introduction.htm