Panamax Aims to Conquer the Georgian market with Distribution Partner Bemobile!

-- Panamax is a leading provider of Innovative Technology for Telcos, MNOs & MVNOs, Banks, and Finance firms. The company plans to chart a trajectory of success across the globe and expand its global footprints by joining hands with local distributors and Telcos. As a part of this drive, Panamax has entered into a partnership with a Georgia-based distributor Bemobile.Bemobile operates from the Tbilisi Republic of Georgia and will help Panamax penetrate the Eastern European region. The Georgian Mobile finance market is still at a nascent stage, and Panamax has plans to make headway into the region with its next generation Mobile Financial Solutions for Telcos and Banks. Using the MFS product MobiFin, Telcos can roll out mobile money services, microcredit, bill payment and international remittance to their subscribers. Banks can also deploy MobiFin and offer their customer's services like mWallet, mobile banking, subsidy distribution and agent/merchant payment.On a very positiveMahavir Shah, CBDO, Panamax said,BemobileHe further added that "After Central America, Middle East, and Africa, now Panamax is making headway into the Eastern European region and will soon be placed as one of the top technology solution providers in the region."Apart from empowering Telcos and Banks, and enabling financial inclusion in the Georgian market, Panamax also aims to transform communication in Georgia, through its BSS and NSS products BillCall (a converged interconnect and roaming solution), iMax (class 4 integrated carrier Softswitch) and Bridge2Call (class 5 enterprise retail Softswitch).Panamax Inc. is successfully scaling the international markets and helping telcos, carriers, MNOs & MVNOs to do business with advanced technologies. Our Business Support System (BSS) products extend converged & interconnect roaming solutions, rating, retail subscriber prepaid and postpaid billing, deal management, fraud management, and business process automation solutions. We provide Network Switching Subsystem (NSS) solutions through a complete product suite of Class 4 & 5 Switching solutions, Unified Communications, VoBB, IP Telephony, Transcoding & Conference solutions. Our mobile financial solutions (MFS) facilitate dynamic wallet management, mobile money, microcredit, international remittance and bill payment for Telcos and Banks.Visit: https://www.panamaxil.com/