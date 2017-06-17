 
Mom2Mom KMC Hosts Big Latch On and Community Fair

 
 
Big Latch On
Big Latch On
 
KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Mom2Mom KMC is once again hosting our annual Big Latch On and Community Fair on Saturday, Aug 5, 2017 from 0930-1200 at Donnelly Park (next to the playground) on Ramstein Air Base. For the sixth year in a row, our Community Fair will also serve as the KMC location for the Big Latch On (www.biglatchon.org), an attempt to set the world record for the most simultaneously breastfeeding children around the globe. This year's World Breastfeeding Week theme is: Sustainable Partnership.  "#WBW2017 will call on advocates and activists, decision-makers and celebrants to forge new and purposeful partnerships. Together, let's attract political support, media attention, participation of young people and widen our pool of celebrants and supporters." (www.worldbreastfeedingweek.org)

Our Community Fair will showcase local resources for families, including Ramstein Dental, Stroller Warriors, RESA, WIC Overseas, Kaiserslautern Birth Network, KMC Doulas and many more. Children of all ages are welcome, and we will have activities for families, including a photo booth by Becca Allen Photography, as well as light snacks.  The day will end with a raffle drawing with many great prizes including a photography package from Katherine Leigh Photography.  Everyone who attends this event will receive one raffle ticket to enter into the prize of their choosing. Volunteers for the event can earn extra tickets. Prizes also include many donations from local moms and businesses.  Pregnant or breastfeeding mothers can meet local Certified Lactation Counselors (CLCs), sign up for a peer breastfeeding mentor, or get more information about Mom2Mom KMC's weekly Breastfeeding Cafes (1000-1200 Wednesdays at the Brit Pub on Ramstein Air Base and Thursdays in Baumholder) and Mom2Mom KMC Double Duty Breastfeeding Cafes (3rd Saturday on Ramstein). Mom2Mom KMC is a community-wide network that offers peer support and up-to-date information about breastfeeding to all families in the KMC. Our mission is to help each woman reach her individual breastfeeding goals. Please visit our website for more information http://mom2momkmc.org. Breastfeeding contributes to the normal growth and development of babies/children, and is strongly recommended by the World Health Organization, the American Association of Pediatrics, the Surgeon General of the United States, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.    

Robin Mensik, Community Outreach Director
Mom2Mom KMC
