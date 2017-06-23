News By Tag
Tardive Dyskinesia Market Report: Focus on US & Japan (2016-2025) – Koncept Analytics
The report "Tardive Dyskinesia Market" provides a comprehensive study of the US and Japan tardive dyskinesia market with detailed analysis of market size, growth and penetration of the industry.
In terms of product category, Valbenazine (proposed trade name Ingrezza), Tetrabenazine and SD-809 will impact the market during the aforementioned period. Valbenazine is a VMAT2 inhibitor in development for movement disorders which has been approved by the FDA for tardive dyskinesia. Tetrabenazine, which is a dopamine depleting drug, is sometimes used to treat tardive dyskinesia and other movement disorders. Tetrabenazine, a monoamine-depleting agent and dopamine receptor blocker, has also been shown to reduce tardive dyskinesia.
As per the report "Tardive Dyskinesia Market Report: Focus on US & Japan (2016-2025)" by Koncept Analytics, the market for tardive dyskinesia will be driven by rising schizophrenia patients, increasing bipolar patients, growing antipsychotic prescription, increased use of long-term neuroleptic drugs and increasing incidence of neurological disorders. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by side effects of drugs and under-diagnosed.
The report by Koncept Analytics presents a comprehensive study of the US and Japan tardive dyskinesia market with detailed analysis of market size, growth and penetration of the industry. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. A thorough analysis has been conducted on key market players covering their business overview, product portfolio, financial overview and business strategies.
List of Charts
Side Effects of Antipsychotics
Signs and Symptoms of Tardive Dyskinesias
The US Tardive Dyskinesia Market by Number of Patients (2016-2025)
The US Tardive Dyskinesia - Number of Patients by Severity (2016-2025)
The US Tardive Dyskinesia Sales by Value (2017-2025)
The US Tardive Dyskinesia Annual Price (2016-2025)
Japan Tardive Dyskinesia Market by Number of Patients (2016-2025)
Japan Tardive Dyskinesia - Number of Patients by Severity (2016-2025)
Japan Tardive Dyskinesia Sales by Value (2017-2025)
Japan Tardive Dyskinesia Annual Price (2017-2025)
The US Valbenazine Market by Penetration (2017-2025)
The US SD-809 Market by Penetration (2019-2025)
The US Tetrabenazine Market for Tardive Dyskinesia by Penetration (2017-2025)
Schizophrenia Patients in the US (2017-2025)
Bipolar Patients in the US (2017-2025)
Medications Causing Tardive Dyskinesia
Comparison between Valbenazine vs. SD-809
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Revenue by Segment (2016)
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
Neurocrine Biosciences Product Candidates in Clinical Development
Neurocrine Biosciences Revenue (2012-2016)
Teva Pharmaceuticals Revenue by Segment (2016)
Teva Pharmaceuticals Revenue by Region (2016)
Teva Pharmaceuticals Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
For more Information:
http://www.konceptanalytics.com/
Koncept Analytics
Vikas Gupta
(Business Development Manager)
FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P - 201010
Tele: +91-120-4130959
Mobile: +91-9871694789
Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com
Contact
Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
