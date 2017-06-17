The Launch Of Infosec Intelligence Conclave 2017

"Infosec Intelligence Conclave 2017" on 12th - 13th October in Bangalore, India, will include a two-day conference which connects C-Suite & senior executives, essential infrastructures with innovative solution providers & renowned infosec experts

-- The success stories of the Smart Tech Healthcare and the Smart Tech BFSI conferences organized by Explore Exhibitions and Conference LLP, has initiated with its research and new efforts to launch INFOSEC INTELLIGENCE CONCLAVE 2017, on 12& 13October 2017 at Sheraton Grand at Brigade Gateway , Bangalore, India. The 2 day conference will follow the distinct patterns of presentations, panel discussions, networking, business meetings and leadership dinners.The phrase "You are under threat!" This is very hypothetical but supposing, it's not a question of if you'll be hacked, but if yes, then how would that affect you? Digital transformation demands a radical new approach to security and risk management. Success requires a dramatic departure from conventional security practices. In the new world of organised cybercrime, it's not a question of whether your systems will be breached – but when.The Infosec Intelligence Conclave 2017 has been carefully researched and designed imperatively, where you'll learn how to shift to more adaptive, dynamic, people-centric approaches to security, such as using context-based intelligence to build digital trust. You'll also hear strategies to help you deliver IT resilience, the new standard when it comes to security. The agenda of the conference has been drafted with dexterity taking into considerations the new and the Emerging Issues, latest Trends, Technologies & Threats.Here are some of the testimonials of our previous conferences:The conferences and the B2B forum helped me understand the latest trends and prevailing/future technologies that will impact the BFSI fraternity. It also gave me a viewpoint and an understanding of the potential that a company has to contribute to the BFSI sector. Smart Tech BFSI 2017 should encourage large scale projects that help define the potential that India holds to grow. I would like to congratulate the organizers for a great execution of the event."It was a pleasure to be at the Smart Tech Healthcare 2016. I enjoyed the interactions with the exhibitors, the audience and the panel discussions. Innovations and adoption of technology in health care is the future and conferences like these are of great value in helping the health care industry gear for the future""The Smart Tech BFSI 2016 event was a fantastic event in terms of turn out and the quality of the people who came as the seniors from the BFSI industry were present. We would like to participate again in the second annual. Good luck to the Explore team"Here is why you have to choose" Infosec Intelligence Conclave 2017": Our business summits are strategically designed to give you feel of a real world experience and an opportunity to interact with our distinguished industry professionals which helps drive business opportunities. It creates opportunities for industry professionals to interact and problem-solve with their peers. We bring into the latest concepts of learning that will help you stay ahead amongst the competitors. Our summits will give you an exclusive branding and maximum visibility as you will be meeting the high net worth delegates and vendors. So come and be a part of this exclusive gathering of the year 2017.For Registrations contact: Samantha / samantha@exploreexhibitions.com / +91 7022871384 / www.exploreexhibitions.com/infosecTags: cybersecurity conferences 2017, top cyber security conferences, information security conferences 2017, cyber security events 2017, physical security conferences 2017, security conferences 2017 india, infosec conferences in india, cyber security conferences 2017 in india, india security conference 2017, it security conferences 2017, cybersecurity, mobile cyber security, mobile security threats 2017, infosec conference 2017, Cybercrime & Law Enforcement, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Mobile Security, IOT Security, Cyber resilience, Data and Telecommunication Networks security, Cyber risk management, Data Protection Strategy, cyber security summit india, information security conferences 2017 india