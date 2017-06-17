News By Tag
Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Worth $3,122.7 Million By 2022
The healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market is segmented by product type (barcode printers, barcode scanners, barcode verifiers, and RFID), application (clinical application, non-clinical application)
Based on the application, the clinical application market is sub-segmented into medication verification administration, blood transfusion verification, laboratory specimen identification, respiratory therapy treatment at the bedside, dietary management, and gamete tracking in fertilisation process. The non-clinical application segment is also further classified into supply chain management in hospitals, receiving, put-away and verification, picking and internal transfer, replenishment ordering, and cycle counts.
North America holds the major share in the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to show lucrative growth potential for the automatic identification & data capture market during the analysis period. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the rising investment in improving healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare expenditure, rising demand for better healthcare services from large pool of patient population, and increasing demand for automation in the healthcare operations to overcome the challenge of scarcity of healthcare professionals in the region.
The leading companies have employed various strategies to expand their product & application offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market were new product launches & product enhancement, mergers &acquisition, and expansions. New product launches & product enhancements was the most preferred growth strategy adopted by the key players, during the period of 2014-2017, enabling companies to expand their product offerings and ensure a competitive edge in the global healthcare AIDC market.
The key players in the global healthcare AIDC market are Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., Bluebird Inc., Godex International, Code Corporation, Toshiba Tech Corporation, SATO Worldwide, JADAK Tech, Axicon Auto ID Ltd., Microscan System, Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., and IMPINJ Inc.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product, application, and regions/countries?
What is the historical market for healthcare automatic identification & data capture across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
What are the major drivers, restrains, and trends in the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture market?
Who are the major players in the global healthcare AIDC market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global healthcare AIDC market?
What are the recent developments in the global healthcare AIDC market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global healthcare AIDC market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
Whoare the local emerging players in the global healthcare AIDC market and how do they compete with the global players?
